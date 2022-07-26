The European region of the World Health Organization, which includes 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia remain the epicenter of the monkeypox epidemic in progress, recording “the vast majority” of reported infections. In this region “the epidemic has spread rapidly, with 37 countries / areas affected to date” by the circulation of the Monkeypox virus, “with evidence of continuous local transmission.

From 13 May to 22 July they are almost 12 thousand probable or confirmed cases, of which 8% required hospitalization“And while males who have sex with males (MSM) remain the most affected,” infections in other population groups, including women and children, some of whom may be vulnerable to more severe forms, are on the rise, although still minimal. ”This was underlined by the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, after the UN health agency declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international importance (Pheic).

Kluge remembers that In African countries, monkeypox has been causing cases and even deaths for decades, this year 5 (against no deaths reported so far in the European region), in more fragile categories including children, the elderly and people with previous illnesses. In healthy subjects, Monkeypox is a self-limiting and non-life-threatening infection.