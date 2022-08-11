From January 1st to August 7th, there are 27,814 confirmed cases globally monkeypox and 11 deaths reported to the World Health Organization by 89 countries / territories / areas in all six WHO regions. This is what the update of the Geneva agency reports, which in the last week monitored (1-7 August) counted 6,217 new infections, an increase of 19% compared to the previous one (25-31 July, 5,213 cases). Numbers that WHO however invites to consider with caution, noting one underestimation of actual infections.

Read also

The 10 countries that reported the most overall cases, equal to 89% of the world total, are the USA (7,510), Spain (4,577), Germany (2,887), United Kingdom (2,759), France (2,239), Brazil (1,721) , The Netherlands (959), Canada (957), Portugal (710) and Italy, 10th with 505 (599 in the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health).

99% of infections for which information relating to the patient’s gender is available they concern males and the median age is 36 years, reads the report; 77% of cases involve males between 18 and 44 years old. 97% of patients whose sexual orientation is known identified themselves as gay, bisexual, or other male who have sex with males. In 91% of cases for which the transmission method is known, the infection occurred through sexual encounters. To date, 344 health workers have been infected, with at least one case that in the current epidemic may be associated with occupational exposure.

“Except for the countries of the African region – underlines the WHO – the ongoing Monkeypox virus epidemic continues to affect mainly men who identify as gay, bisexual or other males who have sexual relations with males, and who have reported recent relationships with one or more partners. While infections are also recorded among other men, between women and children, there is no signal – the United Nations health agency specifies – that suggests sustained transmission in these new groups “.