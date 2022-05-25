“There vaccination post-exposure (ideally within 4 days of exposure) “to the del monkeypox “may be considered for higher risk contacts such as healthcare professionals, including laboratory staff, after careful evaluation of the risks and benefits.” This is what is read in a circular from the Ministry of Health, which gives indications on reporting, contact tracing and management of monkeypox cases.

“The adoption of medical-pharmacological countermeasures, including specific antivirals – he explains – can be considered in the context of experimental or compassionate use protocols, in particular for those who have severe symptoms or who may be at risk of scarce results, such as immunosuppressed people. “

Furthermore “in specific environmental and epidemiological contexts, on the basis of the assessments of the health authorities, the application of quarantine measures“, we still read in the circular.

“Currently, little is known about the suitability of European peri-domestic animal species (mammals) to host the monkeypox virus. However, it is suspected that rodents, and in particular species of the Sciuridae family (squirrels), are suspected. they are suitable guests, more than humans, and transmission from humans to (pet) animals is therefore theoretically possible “, the circular continues.

“Such a spill-over event could ultimately lead the virus to settle in European wildlife and the disease to become an endemic zoonosis”, is the warning contained in the document, in line with the warning launched in recent days by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Ecdc.