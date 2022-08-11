17,897 cases of monkeypox have been identified as of 9 August in 41 countries and areas across the European region of the World Health Organization (WHO). Of these, 17,509 were reported from 35 countries / areas to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the WHO European Regional Office through the Tessy surveillance system, of which 17,402 laboratory confirmed. ECDC and WHO Europe communicate this in thelatest update on the Monkeypox outbreak virus, in which 599 cases are indicated for Italy, in line with the bulletin data of the Ministry of Health.

Most of the infected are aged between 31 and 40 years and 99% are males – reports the ECDC-WHO Europe bulletin – Most of the infected (94.8%) had a rash, 65% had fever, body aches, fatigue and headache. There are 455 (5.8%) cases for which hospitalization was required; of these, 163 required treatment. Three patients were admitted to the ICU, including one for reasons unrelated to monkeypox infection. The other two infected patients hospitalized in intensive care would have died of monkeypox. Finally, 48 infected were health workers, although no occupational exposure was reported.