The European Commission approved last Friday, implementing the EMA recommendation, the use of the Imvanex vaccine, produced by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic, for use against monkeypox in the EU, and by extension in Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the EU executive, after the manufacturer announced the approval by the Commission. Prior to authorization, the Imvanex vaccine was approved at the EU level to protect adults from smallpox.