“Someone said: monkeypox is not a problem because nobody dies. Yes, but the lesions that mainly affect the genitals are highly disabling. I have seen it in my patients and it is not like saying: I have chickenpox and it passed to me. ” Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

The expert invites us not to underestimate the impact of this infection: “Here I am injuries that for 2 or 3 months risk severely invalidating people and which also risk leaving long-term effects. So – she concludes – we must not only look at mortality, but also at the morbidity and the damage that this virus can leave “.