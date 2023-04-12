Agreement found with the English central defender: two-year period for around seven million in total

White smoke. Waiting for the official signing, this is good news in itself. Roma and Chris Smalling, in fact, have reached an agreement to continue together for another two seasons, with the Englishman saying yes to the biennial which has offered him the company for around 7 million net over two years (3. 5 with bonuses for the first year, something less for the second but with a higher variable part).

In short, barring sensational twists or reverses which, however, are not on the horizon, Smalling will soon sign his third contract with Roma, the one that will bind him to the Giallorossi until 2025, bringing his experience in the capital to six overall seasons.

PATH — In fact, Smalling arrived in Rome on loan in 2019, immediately proving to be decisive for the Giallorossi’s fate. So much so that the following season in Trigoria they decided to invest 15 million euros to buy him from Manchester United, making him sign a three-year contract expiring next June. Now, precisely, the last step, the one that will make him feel like the Roma shirt if not like that of the Red Devils, just below. Because Smalling lives well in Rome, despite the misadventure of 2021, when bandits entered the beautiful villa on the Appia Antica, robbing him and his family. But this belongs to the past, now ahead there is a whole other story to write. And Smalling has decided to do it again with Roma. See also The 10 defenders with the most goals in the history of America

NEGOTIATION — After all, Tiago Pinto and James Featherstone, Smalling’s agent, had been negotiating for a while, with the Giallorossi general manager who had raised the initial offer precisely to meet the Englishman and get the expected yes from him. Among other things, Featherstone has been in Rome for a couple of days, also to polish the last details, the ones that are missing to get to the official signature. Also because going to replace Smalling would not be easy, neither for the value of the player nor for the possible investment that Roma would have to make to fetch another dominant defender like him.

IN ROTTERDAM — And then Smalling will be the one to lead the Roma defense again, in the future but also tomorrow evening, in Rotterdam, where a hermetic and effective rearguard will be needed to respond to Feyenoord’s offensive potential. In fact, the Dutch have the best attack in the Europa League (21 goals scored in 8 games, with an average of 2.62 per game), a fact also confirmed in the Eredivisie (where the red and white scored 68 goals in 28 games, with an average of 2.39 per race). Roma, however, have not conceded a goal in Europe for three consecutive games (the return against Salzburg and the two matches against Real Sociedad) and much of the credit goes to Smalling, who manages the department, but above all often dominates it . That’s also why Roma decided to continue with him. Now only one thing is missing: the official signature. See also Leclerc and Sainz, see the Ferrari F1-75: "Mamma mia ...". Video

April 12 – 09:13

