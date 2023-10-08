I“It’s cute,” says the neighbor enthusiastically in view of our test car, a Jeep Avenger. Now, “cuddly” is not exactly the attribute that one would usually use to describe a model from the American brand. In the case of the Avenger, you’re not that wrong. Because the “Avenger”, the first fully electric Jeep model, is not a tough off-roader, but a pleasantly drawn, rustic, angular city car, and yes, somehow cute. It is too small for its home country, the 4.08 meter long Avenger was developed in and for Europe and is built in Poland. With the seven-bar grill typical of the brand, it is visually recognizable as a Jeep; the rear lights with crossed graphics are familiar from the 15 centimeter longer, still compact Renegade.

20 centimeters of ground clearance and the black plastic paneling all around could tempt you to drive the baby Jeep off-road. Better not. The technical basis of the four-door five-seater, which costs at least 37,000 euros, is the further developed ECMP2 platform from the parent company Stellantis, and it is only designed for front-wheel drive. After all, the small SUV doesn’t have to shy away from high curbs or dirt roads, and with hill descent control, slip control and three additional driving modes for sand, mud and snow, it retains more than just a touch of the brand’s typical off-road competence. An all-wheel drive version has been announced for 2024, but no further details have been revealed yet.