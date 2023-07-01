Serra da Saudade, in Minas Gerais, has 833 inhabitants, according to the Census; iconic building in SP has 1,160 apartments

If every inhabitant of Serra da Saudade, in Minas Gerais, lived in a different apartment than Copan Buildingin the central region of São Paulo, there would still be 327 empty properties left in the iconic building designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012).

Serra da Saudade is the smallest city in Brazil. It has a population of 833 inhabitants, according to data from the 2022 Demographic Census – the first results were released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on Wednesday (June 28, 2023). Here’s the full (11 MB).

The number of inhabitants in Serra da Saudade is lower than that of Copan apartments – there are 1,160, according to the City of São Paulo. The IBGE estimate is that around 5,000 people live in the building, 6 times the size of the population of the smallest city in the country.

Read in the infographic below which are the 10 smallest cities in Brazil:

Together, the 10 smallest cities in Brazil in terms of population add up to 10,545.

Read below about the 9 municipalities that make up the top 10 alongside Serra da Saudade.

2nd place – Borá (SP)

like Copan, the 2nd smallest municipality in Brazil is in SP;

the number of inhabitants grew 12.7% since 2010 – from 805 to 907;

Borá lost the title of smallest city in the country to Serra da Saudade;

in 2010, Borá was the target of a campaign by Halls Brasil – at the time, the candy brand said to have registered all the townsfolk on Facebook.

3rd place – Anhanguera (GO)

the 1st digital signal transmission tower was inaugurated in April 2023;

Anhanguera is called the “lemon capital of Tahiti”;

“lemon capital of Tahiti”; with a small population, it is common for many of the residents to be relatives. In 2022, the city hall organized a sticker album in which he tells the history of the city and lists some of its “Illustrious Residents”.



Reproduction/Prefecture of Anhanguera Inauguration of the 1st digital signal transmission tower in 2023, in the city of Anhanguera

4th place – Araguainha (MT)



Reproduction/Federal Government The city of Araguainha, in Mato Grosso, one of the least populated in Brazil, is where the Domo de Araguainha is located.

5th place – Nova Castilho (SP)

Nova Castilho is relatively new and was created in 1995;

its population count did not start appearing on the Census until 2000, when it had a population of 1,042. Today, it has 1,062 inhabitants;

in 2010, date of the last Census, Nova Castilho had a schooling rate of 6 to 14 years old of 100% – this type of data will still be released by the IBGE.



Reproduction/City Hall of Nova Castilho The city of Nova Castilho, in the State of São Paulo, is the 5th least populous in Brazil, according to the 2022 Demographic Census

6th place – Cedro do Abaeté (MG)

as in Araguainha, the difference in votes between mayoral candidates was narrow;

Luiz Antonio de Souza was elected with 610 votes, 100 more than his opponent, Arminda Zizi.



Reproduction/City Hall In the city of Cedro do Abaeté, the 6th least populous in Brazil, the current mayor won the election by 100 votes

7th place – André da Rocha (RS)

it is just over 200 km from the state capital, Porto Alegre;

André da Rocha turned 35 on May 12 – previously, he was part of the administrative region of Lagoa Vermelha;

the municipality does not have own hospital, but a simplified Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service);

emergency situations to on weekends and outside business hours, they are assisted by an outsourced nursing professional and a city hall driver.



Reproduction/Prefecture of André da Rocha The municipality of André da Rocha, the 7th least populous in Brazil, has no hospital in the city

8th place – Oliveira de Fátima (TO)

smallest municipality in Tocantins;

Oliveira de Fátima registered a growth of 12.2% in its population from 2010 to 2022;

in 2023, the city hall classified as “a dream come true” paving city roads.



Reproduction/Prefecture of Oliveira de Fátima The city of Oliveira de Fátima, in Tocantis, is the 8th least populous in Brazil, according to the 2022 Demographic Census

9th place – União da Serra (RS)

neighboring André da Rocha, 62 km away;

its main tourist attraction is the circuit of waterfalls in the region;

the municipality was emancipated 31 years ago;

Due to the strong Italian influence, Talian, an Italian dialect, is considered the second language of the city.



Reproduction/Prefecture of União da Serra The São Luis waterfall is part of the tourist circuit of União da Serra (RS)

10th place – São Sebastião do Rio Preto (MG)

it is located in Serra do Espinhaço, a metallurgical zone in the State of Minas Gerais;

São Sebastião do Rio Preto began to be populated in 1814, according to the IBGE; it began with the construction of a cemetery;

belonged to the territory of Conceição do Mato Dentro until 1962, when it was emancipated.

