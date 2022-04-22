The False Offer Shelf

Teun van de Keuken: ,,The supermarket is out to get you to buy products that you didn’t have on your list. A shelf with offers, often at the top of a row, is such a stimulus that lingers on and takes you out of your regular round. Now, some crafty supermarkets put stuff on the offer spot when they’re not on sale at all. This incorrectly sends a signal to your brain – ‘a bargain!’ – and you have a greater chance of an impulse purchase. Look, it happens very often.”