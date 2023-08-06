Recently, the chocolate industry faces several risks that make it an unstable trade, due to the continuous rise in cocoa prices, which will reflect more inflation in chocolate prices during the coming period up to 2024, which is bad news for chocolate lovers.

The expected inflation in chocolate prices is due to the wholesale cost of cocoa beans rising to its highest level in more than a decade as heavy rains and mold-causing diseases decimated crops in West Africa, a region that accounts for two-thirds of the world’s cocoa crop, raising concerns about Global chocolate industry supplies, valued at $117 billion in 2022, according to data from consumer research firm Euromonitor International.

Cocoa contracts are currently trading at a level close to $3,570 per metric ton, compared to about $2,330 per ton at the beginning of August 2022. This significant rise in cocoa prices prompted the major chocolate producers in the world not to rule out the hypothesis of raising the prices of their products, or even Adopting the idea of ​​producing smaller chocolate bars, which guarantees a limited price hike.

70 percent of cocoa is in 4 African countries

Cocoa beans are the primary raw material used in the manufacture of chocolate, after fermentation, drying and then grinding.

Cocoa beans are produced in the tropics, where the climatic conditions are perfectly suitable for growing cocoa trees. According to Statista Research, about 70 percent of the world’s cocoa beans come from four countries in West Africa: Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon.

Hania El-Hoss, owner of the Farmisal Confectionery company by hania Vermicelle, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that it is clear that the chocolate industry is currently in a very critical situation, as the two countries are responsible for producing about 50 percent of the cocoa in the world. Ivory Coast and Ghana suffer from 3 factors causing their cocoa bean yields to decline: El Niño weather pattern that damages production, Bloop bud virus, a destructive disease that can kill trees, and Black Pod disease, which causes beans to rot cocoa.

According to Hoss, in view of what is happening in Ivory Coast and Ghana, in terms of heavy rainy weather, and expectations of a decrease in their harvest of cocoa beans, by more than 20 percent from last year, in addition to the inability of farmers to commit to delivering their goods at specific times in the future, the cost of Wholesale cocoa beans, to the highest level in more than a decade, indicating that consumers will bear the costs of the high prices of cocoa beans, which is the primary raw material used in the manufacture of chocolate, which may lead to their reluctance to buy chocolate as before, thus declining corporate sales. operating in this field.

Companies will charge the consumer the increased costs

Al-Hoss believes that chocolate is one of the most important nutrients, which is a priority for a very large part of the people of the world, but the significant increase in cocoa prices will have an inevitable negative impact on sales, especially since a pound of cocoa recorded an increase of more than a thousand dollars in one year, This cost will not be borne by companies, but will be transferred to consumers whose consumption of these sweets will decrease.

The expected decline in the cocoa crop in the world for this season constitutes the second seasonal decline in a row, and this prompted the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) recently to revise its expectations of a global deficit in cocoa supplies, and increased it from 60,000 metric tons previously to 142,000 metric tons now. .

For his part, the agricultural engineer, Ahmed Al-Qasim, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the reaction that is currently taking place, regarding the rise in cocoa prices, is a natural result, especially since the market for the production of cocoa beans is a narrow market and is confined to two countries, where it is possible That most of the chocolate eaten by all the world’s population contains few cocoa beans, from Ivory Coast and Ghana, and therefore any stumbling in cocoa production in West Africa will pose a threat to the production prospects of the main manufacturers of chocolate in the world, as the consequences of this matter will be reflected in an increase In chocolate prices in all countries of the world.

Al-Qasim explains that the heavy rains in Ivory Coast led to flooding in some cocoa fields, which posed a great threat to the next main crop, which starts in October 2023.

Also, the continuation of the rains impedes the drying process of the cocoa beans that have already been harvested, indicating that the concerns surrounding the cocoa crops are exacerbated, with expectations of continuing rains, at rates above average in the cocoa belt, in West Africa during the coming period, which explains the possibility of continuing inflation. Chocolate prices up until 2024, driven by fears of bad weather.

And the chocolate trader, Muhammad Rahal, believes in an interview with the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that the wave of high chocolate prices will begin to appear in the market during the next few period, indicating that many chocolate manufacturers in the world consider that the worst is yet to come, for this industry. With high cocoa prices putting pressure on profit margins and on the pockets of consumers, the cost of satisfying their cravings will increase.

Rahal considered that if the chocolate manufacturers see that the price increase is too great for the consumer to bear, and may lead to a significant decline in the level of sales, then they will certainly resort to offering smaller products such as chocolate bars, with the aim of maintaining a certain level of sales and ensuring There will be a limited price increase.