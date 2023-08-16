Of Health editorial

While on vacation, it can happen that you get cuts or grazes. To cure them, however, we often rely on solutions that are usually ineffective or that can do more harm than good

A slip on the rock, a thorn underfoot, a tumble in beach volleyball. While on vacation it often happens that you suffer some small injury: a graze, a cut, a peeling and so on. And just as often we let ourselves be deceived by fake remedies which, instead of helping, can make these small wounds worse.

The two most common are those according to which sea water disinfects wounds and the sun accelerates healing. The truth, however, is another: The sea and the sun’s rays have no healing effect explains Giovanni Papa, president of the Italian association of skin ulcers ETS (AIUC), director of the Plastic Surgery Department of the Cattinara Hospital (Trieste) —. In fact, they are just old clichés that, at best, do neither good nor bad. At worst, however, can complicate minor injuries

Because salt water and sunlight do not cure While salt water has been used as a remedy for skin lesions for centuries, actually today, immersing an open wound in the sea increases the risk of infection. Sea waterwhich very often and anything but “clean”, increases the chances that a wound will be infected by various microorganisms

thus giving rise to more or less serious complications: from the formation of abscesses to rare forms of bacterial infections, up to bone and joint infections – explains Papa -. Frail people, such as those with liver disease or diabetes, or who are immunosuppressed, have an even higher risk of infection.

Even the exposure of a small wound to the sun can lead to a number of unfortunate consequences. The sun’s rays do not heal wounds, nor accelerate their healing nor reduce the risk of infections – underlines the expert – In reality, sun exposure can cause hyperpigmentation of the skin, i.e. a spot on the part of the skin where the wounds are located. The stain that is created in this way after the wounds are exposed to the sun can remain for a long time even after the healing process has taken place. Therefore wounds should be covered and protected rather than exposed to the sun. See also Jommi (Upo), 'early access to therapies cost-effective for Ns'

How to handle wounds properly Wounds, even small ones, must therefore be managed following conventional medical advice.

Disinfectant, plasters or sterile gauze: these are the only “do-it-yourself” remedies granted – recommends the Pope -. Furthermore, to speed up the healing of wounds, specific over-the-counter products can be used, such as ointments, sprays or gauze based on wheat extract which is particularly effective in promoting the healing process.

Therefore, if we do not want a small wound to ruin our holidays, it is advisable to rely on the only remedies that have been scientifically proven to be valid for disinfection and healing – concludes Pope -. Even if small, the lesions should be suitably protected from sea water and the sunbased on the depth of the wound, avoiding direct exposure to both for a few days.