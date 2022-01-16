BAccording to Governor Greg Abbott, the hostage-taking in a synagogue in the US state of Texas is free for everyone. Abbott wrote on Twitter late Saturday evening (local time) that all hostages were alive and safe. “Prayers have been answered.” A first male hostage had already been released. According to Abbott, three other people were still in the hostage-taker’s power. Abbott initially gave no information about the further circumstances and the hostage-taker.

A man took several hostages in a synagogue in the city of Colleyville near Dallas on Saturday morning (local time), triggering a large-scale police operation. There was initially no official information about the possible background to the crime. Maybe he wanted to free a convicted terrorist.

According to information from the broadcaster ABC News, the hostage-taker had taken the rabbi and at least three other people into his power. He was armed and said he had planted bombs in several places. According to the police, the situation at the scene remained unchanged for several hours.

According to ABC, the man claims he is the brother of Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was sentenced to 86 years in prison in the United States in 2010 on terrorism charges. The case had caused outrage in Pakistan. At the time, Der Spiegel pointedly asked: Is she a liar or a victim of US intelligence? However, some experts have suggested that her designation as “sister” meant figuratively as a sister in the Islamic faith. Siddiqui is incarcerated in Texas.

broadcast live

In a live broadcast of the Jewish community’s service, which was streamed on Facebook, the excited voice of a man could be heard demanding to speak to his sister on the phone. He was also heard saying, “I’m going to die” and “There’s something wrong with America.” The live stream ended after almost four hours.