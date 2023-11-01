That of the scooter adventureor more properly crossovers, is a type of transversal vehicle, offered in various engine sizes by manufacturers and experiencing strong growth in sales rankings. The progenitor of everything is notoriously theHonda X-Advthe first maxi scooter with declared ambitions from off-road, launched in 2017 with a 745 cc twin-cylinder combined with a DCT sequential gearbox and immediately enjoyed success in dealerships. The SUV of scooters, in terms of size and performance, it remains almost one unique on the market, but in its wake many models were born small-to-medium displacement single-cylinder engines which broadly reflect the formula. Honda once again took the reins of this new segment with the best-selling model Adv 350, launched in 2021 to immediately become a familiar figure in all the cities of Italy. While the traditional Japanese competition has remained idle for now, other manufacturers have already put their own variations on the theme on the road. On the European side, Aprilia deploys its own Sr Gt in the 125 and 200 versions, Peugeot Motocycles counters with the aggressive XP 400 GT and BMW responds with the most road-going C 400 xwithout forgetting the rampant Kl Brera with 125 and 300 cc engines. Instead, they arrive from the east Kymco Dtx 360 in the 125, 300 and 350 cc versions and the brand new ones Sym Adx 125 And Keeway Vieste 300 Xdv. They are all purely city proposals which however flaunt various degrees of ambition on the dirt road: let’s find out how they differ in strict alphabetical order.