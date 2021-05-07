Picture: Polaroid

Small snap

Those who are said to be dead live longer, and so it is not only the analog record that is celebrating successes that no one would have expected it to be until a few years ago. Instant cameras do the same. Polaroid is now expanding its product range and has launched a mini version of the classic with the Polaroid Go. The scale and weight are handbag-friendly: 242 grams are distributed over a compact 10.5 centimeter length, it is 8.39 centimeters wide and 6.15 high. The pictures are literally handy after the usual development time, 53.9 by 66.6 millimeters. Like its bigger sister, the Polaroid Now, it offers dynamic flash, self-timer and double exposure. A selfie mirror on the white front should not be missing. The Retroglück in Knirps format is available for 120 euros, the film double pack, 16 images each, for a further 20 euros. (anie.)