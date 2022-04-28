Genoa – The collegial bodies play a central role in the Italian school. They are children of the “delegated decrees” established in the seventies, copied in the current consolidated text of the school that was issued in 1994 (Legislative Decree 297). Subsequent legislation, for example Law 107/2015 (“good school”) and Legislative Decree 165 which has redesigned the role of state leaders and, among these, of the scholastic one, they are considered by the jurisprudence as simple corollaries to what remains the specific law of reference.

However, the legitimate democratizing enthusiasm of the seventies of the last century clashes with the real world and the collegiate bodies have proved too often an obstacle to the modern evolution of the school, for some human reasons that subsequent legislation has tried to reconcile regardless of the political color of the majorities that have followed one another. Moreover, the material participation of teachers in collegiate bodies is often perceived as a mere fulfillment and a great waste of time by becoming part of that bureaucratization that everyone complains about as understandably as visibly.

The Institute Council is an organism that meets so rarely that it can only ratify what has emerged from reality. Mostly it receives extraordinary loans (those emerging from the so-called National Operational Plans that emerge in a completely unpredictable way throughout the school year) and validates the financial statements illustrated by the Director of General and Administrative Services. Teachers, ATA staff, parents and students who make it up, they rarely have sufficiently thorough decoding tools to raise objections, therefore they limit themselves to a few questions about some figures that attract their attention and, in some cases, to plead some begging. The coexistence in this body of adults with minors makes it technically anomalous and, who is part of it, is often unaware of the responsibilities that are formally attributed to them from a civil and criminal point of view.

The College of Teachers is a mammoth assembly body that it has no probability of operating operationally. Also in this case, on occasional meeting occasions, he is merely forced to ratify a whole series of annual tasks which, at best, translate into the Three-Year Training Offer Plan (PTOF). No one participates with enthusiasm in the meetings of the Teachers’ Board because they are often mere ratification of obvious or due things, while the debate, when it emerges, is often monopolized by specious ideologisms or syndicalisms. We therefore participate reluctantly, having the feeling that everything is decided elsewhere, which is often for the simple fact that everything needs to be elaborated that cannot take place synchronously with the meeting that involves more than a hundred people. However, when all the 40 hours contractually foreseen for this type of meeting are used, for example to authentically involve and discuss every possible detail of school life, the shields of complaint are raised because “in this school there are too many meetings!”.

The Teachers’ Board, the engine of the school’s didactic planning, according to current legislation, manifests a paradoxically impeding characteristic of the development of school autonomy within which it should find ample planning space. Being a decisive collegiate body for any question concerning teaching, it is thought more of a permanent trade union assembly, than an authentic technical body entrusted with specific tasks that require solutions and this explains the reason why no effect of the ‘school autonomy: everything that is unionally unwelcomealthough useful, necessary, efficient in terms of the quality of the training service, it finds organized obstacles that become in fact insurmountable. It is useful to underline the fact that the guiding role played by the College of Teachers in our country has no equal anywhere in the world.

It is worth highlighting a small hypocrisy of the system which, however, is a litmus test regarding what is formally preached with respect to the reality of the facts. If it is legally true and politically agreed that the Teaching Body is the educational governing body of the school, it is not clear why a teacher with a part-time contract should be granted a part of this function. There are teachers who have 18 classes (those of religion and those of geography in technical institutes, for example), others who have three or two (typically those of Italian in high school or middle school), there are even those who have one alone (in some cases, the support teachers) and all, in the teachers’ college, have the same weight. Why an English teacher who works 9 hours and who has three classes should have a different role in the Teachers ‘Board than those who work full time can be understood in the light of a sad consideration: the Teachers’ Board must remain so configured to perform its trade union function, not the didactic one, and this function is guaranteed even if some burden is paid here and there to someone, as long as the controlling system remains. The king is naked.

Making this collegiate body work would not be difficult, in fact, it would be enough to transform it from an assembly to a technician. In other words, the College of Teachers should be able to set up commissions, as is already the case, but which are deliberative. Within these it would be quite natural to welcome the true experts of this or that theme (PTOF, inclusion, internationalization, orientation, welcome, anti-dispersion …) with a selection that takes into account qualifications, titles and experiences and the authority of this or that teacher. Basically, a part of the commission should be elected by the Teaching Body and a part indicated by the Headmaster on the basis of the professional skills available. He could chair or delegate this function. Within the commissions, formed therefore by a limited number of people, the argumentative discourse could find more space e the ideological or cunning vote to be stemmed from the human decency that is more likely to be found in the relationship “one to a few” rather than in the large group where the unconfessable interests are easily hidden in the collective vote, often anonymous.

The collegial body that has the pedagogical and practical meaning most corresponding to the legal expectations is represented by Class council. Its value is not so much represented by the sporadic meetings that take place during the school year, but the ability to network which is clearly seen in the primary school where teachers have two hours a week of connection meetings. Paradoxically, it is not recognized institutionally the figure of the class coordinator, which should be made mandatory for obvious organizational reasons, and which is established at the bargaining level of the institution, exposing its remuneration to expansions and contractions of loans, and to competition with other items that need to be remunerated, which, in this case, they could be decided at the national level and poured over “as needed”, subtracting the question from useless widespread bargaining. Here too there is another case of contractual hypocrisy.

Since limits are set for collegiate meetings of this type (40 hours / year) there are teachers with more or less workloads and, commonly, those with many classes, at some point of the year they saturate the amount of money and they acquire the right not to be present. Also in this case there is a gap between the ideal (the sacredness of the collegial bodies) and the practical (considering them as mere obligations and therefore useless bureaucracies to overcome). Can you imagine a health team from which one of its elements withdraws at a certain point of the year for trade union reasons? Which contracts, in addition to that of the school, show these anomalies? The collegial bodies of the “delegated decrees” are theoretically venerated, but they can be spent at the convenience of this or that teacher, with all due respect to ideological coherence. But these things are known only within our world and do not cause scandal outside the school door.