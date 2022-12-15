A school dynamic in the city of San Cristóbal, state of Táchira (Venezuela), left the entire student community in shock when it was discovered that a 10-year-old girl would have been a victim of sexual abuse.

In the institution, which was not revealed by the Venezuelan press, the children were asked to write a secret on a piece of paper and put it in a box. Upon opening the letter, the teacher in charge was stunned by what she had read.

This happened on November 25, 2022.

The local media outlet ‘La Patilla’ reported that Through the letter, the minor told that she met a 32-year-old man, identified as José Pastor López Pineda, in August of this year.

After a few days interacting, López would have asked him to go “a couple” to begin to frequent his house, occasions during which he had sexual relations with the minor. After achieving his goal, he moved away and she did not hear from him again.

Faced with this terrible revelation, the teacher immediately informed the school authorities and the little girl’s family. The mother denied having any knowledge of this situation, but she did identify the man. He was not a stranger, he was a neighbor of the sector.

After filing the formal complaint with the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc), the Venezuelan Public Ministry reported that the alleged perpetrator was deprived of liberty on November 26.

At the presentation hearing, it was announced that the Táchira Prosecutor’s Office number 16 charged López Pineda with the alleged commission of a sexual act with a particularly vulnerable victim, being a child under 10 years of age.

