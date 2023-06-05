A small civilian plane, Cessna model, entered the Washington no fly zone yesterday. Immediately the F-16 fighter planes moved to intercept the aircraft which subsequently crashed into a mountainous area in southwestern Virginia, as seen in the video with the tracing. Four people were aboard the Cessna Citation. Police said rescuers found no survivors. The plane that crashed was registered to a Florida-based company. John Rumpel, who runs the company, told the New York Times that his daughter, two-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot were aboard the plane.



01:10