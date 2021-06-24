OfMartina Lippl shut down

A small plane crashed into a wind turbine near Gefell (East Thuringia) on Wednesday afternoon. The pilot was killed. He was probably an ex-Austria-Salzburg coach.

Update from June 24, 2021: The pilot died in the tragic accident in Gefell (Thuringia). The victim is the former Austria-Salzburg coach Thomas Klochan (48). At the time of the accident around 2 p.m. there was thick fog. The single-engine machine of the type “DV 20 Katana” probably collided with a wind turbine and crashed.

SV Austria Salzburg tweeted late on Wednesday evening: “Austrian, unfortunately we have to turn to you with very sad news. Ex-Austria goalkeeper and assistant coach Thomas Klochan tragically died on Wednesday afternoon in a plane crash in Thuringia. ”The club also posted a photo of the deceased.

The police did not initially confirm the pilot’s identity. “In this accident, the pilot was killed, whose identity has not yet been clearly clarified,” said the police on Thursday. The investigations into the cause of the accident are also not yet completed. In connection with the fatal air accident, the police are now looking for witnesses who can make observations or give clues.

Small plane crashes into wind turbine: pilot dies in crash – first details known

First report from June 23, 2021

Gefell – Shortly before 2 p.m., a small plane crashed near Gefell in the Gebersreuth district (Saale-Orla district). There is a larger field of rubble, and there are several emergency services on site, said a spokesman for the state police department on Wednesday, as reported by the dpa news agency. According to MDR the pilot died.

The police initially confirmed this, but no information about the crew of the small aircraft and whether someone was harmed. The machine probably hit a wind turbine, according to the first press release on the crash.

Gefell: Small plane collides with a wind turbine

“The investigations have not yet been completed, so the cause of the accident is still completely unclear at the moment,” said the police. According to police, the plane crashed in an area where there are several wind turbines. However, it was not initially clear whether there was a collision. The investigation was still ongoing, said a spokesman.

According to the police, the aircraft was a single-engine small aircraft. Accordingly, the crash site is located in the border area of ​​Thuringia, Saxony and Bavaria – between the Gefeller district of Gebersreuth and the Saxon town of Misslareuth in the Vogtland.

According to police, visibility was poor in the area at the time of the crash. It was not yet clear whether this led to the crash. (dpa / ml)