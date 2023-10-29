Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 20:22

A small plane crashed this Sunday morning, the 29th, in Acre, shortly after taking off from Rio Branco international airport, in the state capital. The ten passengers (one of them a baby), the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft, did not survive the crash, the government said in a statement.

The flight was private and the plane, a Caravan model, belonged to the company ART Taxi Aéreo. In a statement, the company reported that the accident occurred at 7:21 am local time and that the incident “is under investigation by the competent agencies with which we are providing full and exclusive collaboration.”

The company also confirmed the 12 victims, nine passengers, two crew members (pilot and co-pilot) and a newborn baby.

The company’s lawyer, Thiago Abreu, informed that the aircraft, with prefix PT-MEE, is in good standing and has up-to-date documentation and maintenance. “We are all focused on supporting family members, providing psychologists, social assistance and transporting family members to the scene of the accident.”

It is stated in the Brazilian Aeronautical Register (RAB), consulted on the website of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), that the aircraft was in normal airworthiness status and that it had permission from the agency to carry out air taxi operations. The Airworthiness Verification Certificate (CVA) would expire in August 2024.

The displacement, according to the government, was destined for the municipality of Envira, in Amazonas. The victims were not identified. “The causes of the accident will be investigated by the competent agencies,” stated the state administration.

The government reported that vehicles from the Fire Department, based at the airport and from the 3rd Battalion, from the Rui Lino neighborhood, were called to “reduce the damage caused by the accident and try to rescue victims alive”. The plane crash caused a spread of flames at the scene of the accident.

Ambulances from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), Military Police vehicles and a helicopter from the Air Operations Center (Cioper) were also called.

“In light of the fatality, the government of the State of Acre expresses solidarity with the families of the passengers, pilot and co-pilot who were on board the aircraft”, stated the administration in a statement. “The entire health and safety structure was in place to guarantee the recovery of the bodies and avoid further disasters as a result of the flames that spread quickly after the accident,” he added.

ART Táxi Aéreo has been operating in the Air Taxi segment in the North of Brazil since 2008, according to the company’s website. The company states that it is approved by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), and informs that users of the ART service are “city halls, cash transport companies and individual customers”. The company’s headquarters are in the city of Itaituba, Pará, and it has a branch in Manaus, capital of Amazonas.