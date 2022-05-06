This is certainly not a lucky period for the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, fresh from contract renewal until 2024. The 27-year-old Castilian is in fact returning from two consecutive retirements between Melbourne and Imola, circuits in which his race ended on the first lap. And in general the feeling with the very fast F1-75 is not the best and on several occasions the Spaniard confessed to having had better sensations with the 2021 car, with which he had achieved performances substantially in line with those of his teammate – and current world leader – Charles Leclerc. So the Miami weekend was marked on the calendar by Sainz as the turning point to his season and there is expectation to understand the performance level of Ferrari against Red Bull. But the weekend in Florida didn’t start in the best way for the son of art, as on Thursday he gave a header to a metal structure when entering a side passage of the pitlane. In addition to the blow, the Spaniard himself is slightly injuredbeing the first to be surprised at the sight of the trickle of blood on his forehead.

A small incident, clearly nothing major, – documented on Twitter – therefore for Sainz, who will be on track from today for the two free practice sessions of the Miami Grand Prix.

See also 500 electric, Fiat offers an extra car "on demand" | FormulaPassion.it

FP | Stefano Ollanu

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





