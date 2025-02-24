Small peoples in Huesca with star Michelin: a difficult success, but maintained

Getting recognition such as the Michelin star is always a challenge that requires continuous and precise work. In the province of Huesca there are seven restaurants that have this distinction. In the capital are Tatau and Lilas Pastia, the Callizo Restaurant in Aínsa, the Canfranc Express in Canfranc Station, Casa Arcas in Villanova, Ansils in Anciles and the Age of the Nogales in Sardas. These last three were awarded the Michelin star last November: among the three there are about 220 inhabitants, with 170 neighbors the largest of them.

To obtain the highest award, the jury of the Michelin Guide values ​​attributes such as the quality of food, innovation, the environment and service. Being located in a rural nucleus has disadvantages to face to continue being on the culinary peak.

The Era of the Nogales It is a restaurant located in a rehabilitated country house in a town of 40 inhabitants. This is the enclave in which a restaurant is located that offers tradition and avant -garde in equal parts. His chef, Toño Rodríguez, says that they manage banquets and events and even with everything they manage to fill almost every day, especially since they obtained the aforementioned recognition.

Rodríguez says they try to make much more noise to make themselves known. They have done it with both customers and different media publications with the aim of reaching more people. “We have used competitions because we love to compete, but also as a speaker so that people know us and know that from small places you can also do great things,” he explains.

Among the main disadvantages that have to face is the distribution: “There are suppliers that only come once a week and we have to organize very well so as not to run out of gender, especially if it is something very specific that you do not know You can get in supermarkets in the area, ”he says. Communications are also another open fronts because “in a city it is very easy for you same as in large cities ”. In spite of this, a hole is made among the best restaurants and with constant work they achieve other recognitions such as the cook of the year in its tenth edition.

Iris Jordan has just received the ‘best young chef’ award in Madrid. Kitchen in him Ansils restaurant of Anciles, in the Benasque Valley, along with his brother Bruno. Constant work and having a solid project has allowed the Jordan brothers to already have their restaurant at the top. “At first, when we bet on the gastronomic menu, the public was not constant and we knew that if we struggled to get the Michelin star the result was going to be able to fill our restaurant almost daily,” he explains. Now, they have made people move to anciles to try their menus, high mountain and the low mountain, in addition to the child. “We receive tourists who are in the area, look for reviews and bet on us, but also more specific customers who reserve in advance and organize to come because what they want is to eat in our house.”

Seasonality, a problem

The biggest problem they face is seasonality. And it is that being located in a tourist environment has its consequences: “In winter we constantly depend on the snow at the station and the weather forecast, because if the cancellations increase badly,” he says. “On the other hand, and thanks to the fact that summer is much more accessible than winter, the best months are a time of greater influx in which we fill daily,” concludes Iris.

11 kilometers from the Ansils restaurant is located House coffersin Villanova. Ainhoa ​​Lozano is the owner of this restaurant hotel where they offer three different menus of five, seven or ten steps: Paseo menu, trail and menu menu.





The restaurant opens its doors from Wednesday to Sunday for meals and Thursday, Friday and Saturday for dinners. In addition, as they have lodging, they also offer breakfast every day for housed customers. In this sense, Ainhoa ​​says that the new road has noticed much and is a great improvement, but in rural areas we must deal with adverse situations. “The first handicap we have to face is distance,” says Ainhoa. This is one of the topics for which we are not going to many events. We have to close to get to Zaragoza and take a transport that takes us to another great city. “Getting out of here for example to go to Madrid Fusion requires more time.” Tourism is key in the area, which is why the winter season and the Michelin star have made Casa Arcas last months receive a greater influx. “We are not yet very aware because, between the tourist era and the award, we have not left time to stop and assimilate it,” says Ainhoa.

Tourism and seasonality, weather forecast, communications and suppliers are some of the adversities to which these Michelin restaurants located in rural areas have to face. A world that also offers them exclusivity and differentiation in natural environments, which involve an added attraction for those who bet on them.