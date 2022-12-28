Andrew Tate is one of those controversial characters whose existence we would have no idea were it not for the fact that social networks have provided him with channels to throw his toxic and misogynistic ideas into: a kickboxer fighter with a discreet career, his fame is essentially due to his presence in the British edition of Big Brother, to the episodes of gender violence that have marked his career but above all to his incel and conspiracy militancy. His defense of Harvey Weinstein and the idea that the responsibility for rapes is also the responsibility of the victims earned him enormous criticism, although it was his incitement to hate that finally earned him the cancellation on all existing platforms of which he was a part. : You Tube, Tik Tok and Meta (ie Facebook and Instagram) do not allow you to access it since August. Twitter has also banned him on several occasions, although he has always managed to return: on one occasion (in 2021) because he managed to infiltrate a covert promotional campaign for the Bugatti automobile firm.

Since then it had been off the grid that is now owned by Elon Musk who, last November, allowed it back on again. He has taken the opportunity to continue seeking prominence using the same misogynistic and misogynistic discourse that has always characterized him. In his latest major viral move, which again clearly looks like a publicity stunt between two car brands, the debater seems to have thought: What better target than environmental activist Greta Thunberg to kill two birds with one stone? What happens is that this shot has backfired on him.

Tate specifically addressed Thunberg to say: “Hello Greta Thunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a turbo 16 8.0L [en referencia al enorme gasto de combustible que genera]. My two Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. [lo mismo]. This is just the beginning. Please give me an email address so that I can send you a complete list of my collection of cars and their respective huge emissions.

To which she replied only a few hours later: “Yes, please enlighten me. Send me all the information to energíadepenepequeñ[email protected]úscatelavida.com”

Greta’s response has been an absolute shock on the social network where she has achieved 51,000 retweets and 200,000 likes in less than an hour. The former kickboxing fighter has achieved the global impact that the car brands he promotes were looking for, but not in the expected sense.