The political elites reformists have refused to recognize the unconcealable: the small political parties —with votes less than 10%— they have turned into businesses of their leaders and have not contributed to the democratic modernization of the Republic.

The political reform of 1978 managed to strengthen the PRI as a hegemonic party in exchange for maintaining the small parties in the electoral competitionbut always as holding back parties for the greats.

For this year's presidential elections, the competition will be between two dominant parties –Brunette and the BREAD— and the other small parties — from the PRI to the PT — will try to survive in alliances that cost votes, fragment the electorate and prevent cohesion of the large parties.

The last opportunity for small parties to compete effectively in the elections will be in the foreseeable result of failure of Movimiento Ciudadano, a party created in 1999 by former PRI member Dante Delgado Rannauro to build a convergent unifying block of an amorphous ideological space with PRI characteristics. , PAN discipline and PRD ideology.

With many difficulties, Delgado managed to reach the shore of great strategic definitions: his own presidential candidacy for this year's elections in 2024, but he was betrayed by the PRI elf who lives in his political unconscious: he billed the party and pulled a presidential candidate who would barely meet the requirements for any non-determinant capital mayorship. In this scenario, Movimiento Ciudadano is already dissolving in the hands of its operator and owner.

Movimiento Ciudadano has played with all expectations: it allied itself with Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas in 2000, then it was a participant in López Obrador's coalition in 2012 and in 2018 it marked its pendulum swing towards Ricardo Anaya's PAN. Dante Delgado's mollusk ability allowed him in his history to participate in coalitions for nine governorships, and only two by himself: Jalisco and Nuevo León, and he is already losing them.

The political reforms of 1978 onwards kept small parties with artificial oxygenation, whose floor of existence is 3% of the votes by themselves, but almost none have exceeded 10%. And instead of building their own ideological and organizational options, the reforms have allowed them to form associations that do not require active militancy and that only justify the survival of their leading elites: the PT of Alberto Anaya, the Green Party of Martínez and now of Velasco, the PRI of Salinas.

From 1978 to 2020, at least 17 parties have been registered that emerged in the heat of political opportunism, managed to comply with the precarious electoral rules for registration, obtained permission to operate and participated in electoral processes with public funds, but failed in their objective of endorse 3% or more of the votes.

The institutional ideological elites that have invented the electoral rules pulled out of their historical sleeve the argument that minorities should have representation in a system of majorities, but in all cases they have been artificial minorities, with very opportunistic operational leaderships and with bases floating social groups that express themselves in assemblies to obtain registration and then do not endorse their militancy by voting in favor of their party.

The small satellite parties -PRI, PRD, PT, Green Party and Citizen Movement– are only distorting the democratic functioning of the country and their existence is not based on alleged plural militancy, but on social currents that fail to shape the demands of a party of structures or masses or ideologies.

The consolidation of the holding parties around Morena and the PAN and the foreseeable collapse scenario for the Citizen Movement should lead to a new discussion of electoral reform that ends the cycle of minority parties as elite businesses and that converts a part of the citizenship as partners in this partisan fraud in the electoral system.

More from the same author: