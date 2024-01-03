From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/01/2024 – 15:00

The performance of digital entrepreneurs continued to grow in 2023: small and medium-sized online companies earned R$3.3 billion, a value 22% higher than that achieved in 2022.

During the period, 55.5 million products were sold, exceeding last year's quantity by more than 19%. The unpublished data comes from the 9th edition of NuvemCommerce, an annual study on e-commerce and Brazilian entrepreneurs in the digital environment, carried out by Nuvemshop, a platform for creating virtual stores.

According to Nuvemshop's senior Customer Success manager, Marcela Orlandi, in 2023, online retail SMEs knew how to strategically take advantage of market movements in relation to film releases, such as Barbie, and international shows, such as Taylor Swift.

“Events and consumer trends like these impact the economy and are great opportunities to boost sales, in addition to traditional commemorative dates. Being aware of opportunities that arise on social media and platform trends are fundamental actions for those who hope to achieve their goals by selling online”, comments Marcela.

In the year, the national average ticket was R$213.80. Furthermore, around 35% of orders placed in e-commerce were originated through social networks, the majority (89%) being through Instagram. The segments that had the highest revenue were: Fashion (R$1.2 billion), Health & Beauty (R$291 million), Accessories (R$231.5 million) and Home & Garden (R$158 million).

Regarding payment methods, the study also shows that credit cards (49%) remained the most used option. In second place was Pix (38%), with increasing relevance among buyers: 2023 was the year with a record number of orders paid with it.