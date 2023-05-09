Washington. NASA yesterday launched two small satellites from a base in New Zealand to observe tropical cyclones every hour, as part of a project to improve weather forecasting.

These new storm trackers, put into orbit on a rocket built by the US company Rocket Lab, can fly past hurricanes (or typhoons in the Pacific) every hour. Current satellites can only do it every six hours.

Researchers will be able to monitor storm developments every 60 minutes, NASA scientist Will McCarty explained at a news conference on the launch of the Tropics mission.

“We still need the big satellites. What this gives us is the ability to add more information to the flagship artifacts we already have,” he continued.

A second Rocket Lab-built spacecraft will launch in two weeks with two more satellites to complete a small constellation of four storm-tracking satellites.

The information that will be collected on precipitation, temperature and humidity could help scientists determine where a hurricane will make landfall and how strong it will be, helping coastal residents to be better prepared for potential evacuations.

Hurricanes, or typhoons, are becoming more powerful as the ocean surface warms, scientists warn.