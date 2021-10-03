Genoa – They are already there two mayors elected in the province of Savona. These are Roberto De Andreis in Nasino, and Franco Aurame in Castelbianco, unique candidates: this afternoon the quorum of 40% plus 1 of voters with less than 15,000 inhabitants was exceeded. The official will arrive with the ballot tomorrow when it will be verified that 50% plus one of the votes is valid, but the opposite situation has never been recorded.

In Castelbianco the quota has been officially reached (40.86%), while in Nasino the current percentage (27.34%) becomes sufficient when the voters residing abroad are separated from the total. A detail that lowers, and a lot, the number of cards needed to De Andreis to be elected, given that there are more than 100 Aire members out of 222 entitled to vote. In short, it was enough for the new mayor to convince at least 40% of the resident voters to become mayor. De Andreis is not at the first experience: he was already mayor of Nasino from 2004 to 2009. He takes the place of Claudio Tessarin, who died prematurely in 2020 after being reconfirmed in 2019.

“I will try to enhance the country and our territory: the goal is to create reasons to come and visit it, for example walking or cycling, because our territory is our wealth. “Castelbianco already has its mayor: it is Franco Aurame, 49 The only candidate on the track, he had to defeat only the abstention: battle won shortly after 17, when the news came from the polling station that the number 112 voter had just voted (out of 279 total). Aurame, outgoing deputy mayor, happens to Valerio Scola, who leaves after two terms.

Ten new first citizens already elected in the Imperia

In the province of Imperia there are already 10 out of 15 municipalities where only one list has been presented that can claim to have been elected because the quorum of 40% plus 1 set to consider valid the vote in municipalities of less than 15,000 inhabitants has been exceeded. Now they are waiting for the validity of 50% plus 1 of the votes. Those elected are in Aurigo, which at 7 pm had a turnout of 52.52%, where Luigi Dellerba is confirmed; to Borghetto D’Arroscia (48.35%), who elects Angela Denegri; in Caravonica (53.09%) with Angelo Dulbecco already outgoing councilor, in Chiusavecchia (48.38% per cent) where Luca Vassallo is reconfirmed. The others are in Cipressa (42.5%) who confirmed Filippo Guasco; in Civezza (43.40%) with Maddalena Ricca, in Lucinasco (47.09%), with Marilena Abbo, in Pompeiana (46.83%), Vincenzo Lanteri becomes mayor, in Rezzo (44.28%), is confirmed Renato Adorno. Valerio Ferrari climbs to Terzorio (55.03%).