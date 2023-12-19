Scientists have found an experimental small molecule that induces a form of cell death capable of killing a variety of tumorsat the same time boosting the power of the immune system and leaving healthy cells totally unscathed.

The results of the study were reported in Science Translational Medicine.

Tumors: how this small molecule works

The molecule triggers ferroptosis, a unique form of cell death that is increasingly being tested as an anticancer strategy. For biology students, the three major forms of cell death are well known and taught early in undergraduate general biology courses.

They are apoptosis or type 1 cell death; autophagy, type 2 cell death; and cell necrosis, or type 3. Ferroptosis, in contrast, is a distinct form of cell death that relies on an accumulation of iron and the generation of reactive oxygen species, which ultimately cause a doomed cell to self-destruct .

Targeting a different form of cell death is critical because most forms of cancer treatment today trigger cell death via enzyme-dependent apoptosis.

Unfortunately, a key feature of human tumors is their ability to develop resistance to treatment, and many tumor types have surprisingly developed resistance to apoptosis, hence the hunt for human tumors. a different way to kill cancer cells.

As intriguing as ferroptosis may seem as an alternative, it is not yet ready to be exploited as a formal therapy to treat cancer in people. But just because it's not ready for prime time yet doesn't mean it won't be ready in the not-too-distant future.

“We expect that such an approach warrants further preclinical evaluation for its possible incorporation into the oncology armamentarium,” said lead author Dr. Jingbo Li, a researcher in the Department of Surgery at the University of Southwestern Medical Center. Texas in Dallas, Texas. Li is also affiliated with the Department of Gastroenterology at Xiangya Hospital of Central South University in Changsha, China.

Although ferroptosis is being actively pursued as a potential cancer treatment, other researchers are studying the process for its pathological role in a variety of disparate diseases ranging from Alzheimer's to cardiovascular disease to various forms of cancer. Studies have shown that ferroptosis is intimately involved in the pathological processes of these conditions.

To harness this form of cell death as a therapy, teams around the world are trying to overcome a number of puzzles, particularly what is known as a “non-selective” cell death process. ferroptotic cell death activity. It doesn't just kill tumor cells, it kills a multitude of cells in the immediate microenvironment, particularly the Big Three: T cells and neutrophils, which seemingly defeats the promise of ferroptosis as a cancer fighter.

This means that most compounds capable of inducing ferroptosis in tumor cells can also inflict the same fate on various immune cells, weakening the immune system's ability to intervene and wage war on deadly tumors.

Li and a large team of collaborators across three continents have identified a promising small molecule, called the N6F11 small molecule, that not only triggers ferroptotic cell death but also selectively causes the degradation of glutathione peroxidase-4, also known as GPX4, a infamous ferroptosis blocker.

Li and colleagues, who undertook a wide-ranging drug search, analyzing a series of compounds to find the small molecule N6F11 and its unique properties, say that with N6F11 in the mix, ferroptosis can be triggered and GPX4 is no longer d obstacle to prevent this specialized phenomenon. form of cell death due to tumor destruction. Even more illuminating, the small molecule N6F11 degraded GPX4 in human pancreatic, bladder, breast, and cervical cancer cells without affecting GPX4 in that vital trio of the immune system: dendritic cells, T cells, and neutrophils. .

Li, along with colleagues at Columbia University in New York, the University of Paris in France and a large team at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and beyond, also found that the small molecule N6F11 slowed the growth of active tumors in mouse models inoculated with pancreatic cancer cells. The animals endured the treatment without serious side effects, an effect the authors linked to the ability of the small molecule N6F11 to stimulate T cells.

“Lipid peroxidation-dependent ferroptosis has become an emerging strategy for tumor therapy,” Li added. “However, current strategies not only selectively induce ferroptosis in malignant cells but also simultaneously trigger ferroptosis in immune cells, which may impair anti-tumor immunity.”

Li explained that using In-Cell Western testing, combined with massive drug screening, the team was able to identify and confirm the small molecule compound N6F11 as an inducer of ferroptosis.

“An effective anti-tumor adaptive immune response requires dendritic cells that present tumor-associated antigens to T cells,” the author said. The scientist continued: “The initiation of the antitumor response by dendritic cells is largely dependent on sufficient immune signals, in particular pathogen-associated molecular patterns and damage-associated molecular patterns.”

“Induction of immunogenic cell death by chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or targeted therapies can initiate an adaptive immune response by exposing and releasing a variety of damage-associated molecular patterns.”

“However, it is not known which type of cell death optimally enhances the immunogenicity of tumor cells,” Li specified, noting that cell death of ferroptotic cells depends on unrestricted lipid peroxidation rather than the cascade of enzymatic events associated with apoptosis.

“In summary, we have identified a small molecule, N6F11, that induces the selective degradation of GPX4 in malignant, but not immune, cells,” Li concluded. “In small tumors, ferroptosis induced by the small molecule N6F11 and initiates a potent anti-tumor immune system.”