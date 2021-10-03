A rock of a few centimeters in diameter, weighing between 30 and 100 grams, of an intense black color. This is all that could have reached the ground of the small, particularly bright meteorite that crossed the sky on the night of 1 October, around 3 am, spotted by eight cameras of the Prisma network located in Tuscany and in central Italy ( San Marcello Pistoiese, Navacchio, Scandiano, Cecima, Camerino, Chianti, Piombino, Perugia).

“The experts of the Prisma network coordinated by the National Institute of Astrophysics after the preliminary analysis of the meteor, which initially had to weigh about a kilo and a half, determined that it should have fallen in an area between the localities of Lucciano (Pistoia) and Oste (Prato). And it is there that we will look for it – announces the director of the Parsec Foundation of which the Museum of Planetary Sciences of Prato is part Marco Morelli – The chances of finding such a small object in a short time are very low, but after the successful discovery of Cavezzo del 2020 we all hope “.

In fact, in January 2020 Dario Gaddi, thanks to his dog Pimpa, found in the countryside of Carpi the meteorite also reported by the Prisma network, which today is hosted “by the Museum of Planetary Sciences. The systematic surveillance network of Meteore and Atmosfera Prisma has entrusted it to the Museum as a repository, that is, a structure recognized by the Meteoritical Society to accommodate these extraordinary samples. The Prisma network intercepts fireballs in the Italian sky that can potentially reach the ground once or twice a year. They travel at extreme speeds, up to 72 kilometers per second, and in contact with the atmosphere they heat up and become incandescent due to the very strong friction.

At the Parsec Foundation, the alert began yesterday with the first confirmations of Prisma. The field research will start tomorrow and on Tuesday there will be an operational meeting to organize the exploration on the ground through an APP that will allow to trace the areas already sieved. Meanwhile, the mayors of Montemurlo and Quarrata – two of the municipalities involved in the research area – have already assured their willingness to collaborate.

“I am sure that many amateur amateur astronomers will join the research, any help is precious. But anyone who should find a small stone with the characteristics of a meteorite, a stone covered with a dark patina and with rounded corners, must immediately warn us, perhaps by sending a photo – continues Morelli – I would like to emphasize that the commercial value of meteorites is very low compared to the scientific one “.

In fact, meteorites are real mines of information about our universe and its evolution. Anyone who finds or thinks he has found one, must not touch it with his hands, but photograph it and call the Museum of Planetary Sciences at 335 8486580 or send an email to info@museoscienzeplanetarie.eu or to prisma_po@inaf.it.