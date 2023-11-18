Taha Hasib (Abu Dhabi)

Climate change is no longer a future danger, but rather a reality that threatens daily life throughout the planet. The risk varies from one region to another, and from one place to another, even within one country. Small island states are one of the regions most at risk from climate change, and most vulnerable to its repercussions. The rise in sea level threatens these countries with the disappearance, and ravages the livelihoods within them, whether agriculture, fishing, and tourism. Islands such as Kiribati, Tuvalu, and the Marshall Islands, reports warn of their disappearance as a result of the repercussions of global warming, melting snow, and rising sea levels. This justifies the need for these countries for international support to enhance their ability to adapt and be flexible in the face of climate danger, and this is what made the United Nations Development Program present an offer in early 2022. In support of seven regions in the Marshall Islands to stimulate their resilience to climate risk.

During the Glasgow COP26 summit, Simon Coffey, the Foreign Minister of Tuvalu, the island state located in the Pacific Ocean, delivered a speech from a platform in the middle of the ocean waters to send an implicit message about the extent of the risks to which his country is exposed as a result of climate change. This country is in dire need of building its long-term capacity to address the repercussions of climate change. Within this framework, the Maldives absorbed the lessons of the 2004 tsunami disaster and developed its readiness to secure its needs for fresh water and solar energy and protect facilities from rising water levels.

Limited emissions and huge losses

Small island states have a population of 65 million people, and are extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Their global greenhouse gas emissions are only 1%, but their losses from climate change from 1970 to 2020 amounted, according to the United Nations Development Program, to 153 billion US dollars. These islands are the most vulnerable, and the most exposed to the repercussions of climate change, as they are geographically isolated, and although they appear as small dots on the map, their marine extensions make them large oceanic countries, with ecosystems rich in biodiversity, and at the same time they are exposed to the risks of climate change. More than others.

Islands make up only 5% of the Earth’s surface area, yet they are home to 20% of the world’s bird, reptile and plant species, as well as more than 40% of the world’s endangered species. At the same time, islanders are under constant pressure to develop their economies while building resilience to issues such as climate change and natural disasters. Island nations are a role model in addressing global environmental crises, because they are on the front lines of climate impacts. For example, leaders of small island developing states have lobbied the international community to set a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious target under the Paris Agreement.

What are island states?

There are 38 small island states, which are member states of the United Nations: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belize, Cabo Verde, Comoros, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica. , Kiribati, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sao Tome and Principe, Samoa, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Suriname, East Timor, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Vanuatu. There are also 20 other island nations that are not members of the United Nations: American Samoa, Anguilla, Aruba, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Cook Islands, Curaçao, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Guam, Martinique, Montserrat, and New Caledonia. Niue, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands.

“United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration”

The United Nations chose 3 island countries to be at the forefront of its initiatives within the framework of what is known as the “United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration,” which are: Vanuatu in the Pacific Ocean, Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, and the Comoros in the Indian Ocean, noting that this “Decade” It extends during the period from 2021 to 2030, with the aim of protecting ecosystems, whether terrestrial or aquatic, and mobilizing financial support and scientific efforts to prevent the deterioration of natural habitats.

Aspirations at “New York Climate Week”

Under the title “We Can… We Do,” “New York Climate Week,” from September 17 to 24, was an opportunity for small island states to express their ambitions. At that time, Fiame Naomi Matava, Prime Minister of the Samoan Islands, announced that The Alliance of Small Island States hopes that all countries participating in COP28 will be ready to enter a new path of climate action, and is hopeful for a much greater ambition to mitigate the effects of climate change, stressing the necessity of launching a fund for losses and damages – a fund that is more suitable for the purpose of our needs as societies. Vulnerable to climate change. She stressed that the support of the COP28 presidency is invaluable.

During New York Climate Week, the Secretary-General of the United Nations said: “Small island developing states are at the center of a storm of global problems that they have done almost nothing to create.” “We need global action to end these crises. Small island States do not lack ambition, they lack funding. Developed countries must: fulfill the promise of US$100 billion annually, replenish the Green Climate Fund, and present a roadmap to double adaptation financing by 2025.” It is also important to have a discussion on the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States, which will be held in May 2024 and will serve as a platform for the international community to focus on SIDS and work with SIDS leaders to draw up a new ten-year plan of action to achieve development goals.

On the island of Samoa, last October 11, a meeting was held in which leaders and officials from the Pacific Small Island States (PSIDS) participated, less than two months before the next meeting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai – to strengthen their positions before… Annual global climate negotiations. Unifying the visions of the island countries was the focus of a two-day meeting held last October 13, on the island of Grenada, in which the Caribbean island countries participated, to formulate steps and strategies to adapt to the repercussions of climate change, explore the horizon of renewable energy, and strengthen financing frameworks and regional cooperation. During the meetings, Grenada Prime Minister Deacon Mitchell stressed the importance of a united front, saying: “For our voice to be heard in the corridors of COP 28, we need to come together to speak with one voice.”

Risks

Shared risks are increasing day by day and place small island states facing inevitable challenges that push them towards adapting to climate danger, rapid energy transformation, and developing their infrastructure as quickly as possible, which requires mobilizing international support to enhance their resilience, whether in the field of climate financing, technology transfer, or building investments. Green in renewable energy.