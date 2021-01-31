D.he hedge fund tricked by small investors at video game retailer Gamestop, Melvin Capital, lost more than half of its assets in January, according to an insider. The assets invested by Melvin Capital, which at the beginning of the year amounted to 12.5 billion dollars, had decreased by 53 percent by the end of the month, said a person familiar with the numbers.

Due to the capital injection of $ 2.75 billion with which the hedge funds Point72 and Citadel had saved their partner from collapse, Melvin Capital closed January with assets of more than eight billion dollars.

Speculated when buying short

Melvin Capital had bet on a falling price of the Gamestop share with short sales and speculated with it. Because because small investors agreed to rush to buy on the Internet, the share price rose, so that Melvin suffered billions in losses.

To sell short, investors borrow shares and sell them in the expectation of being able to buy them back later at a cheaper price and then return them to the regular owners. Your profit is based on the exchange rate difference. However, if the bet goes wrong and the price goes up, a short seller is forced to buy back the stock at any price.

On Sunday, dozens of people demonstrated on Wall Street for more political control over banks and hedge funds after the capers on the New York Stock Exchange. “Speculators are knocking billions off us,” said Gavin Wax, head of the New York Young Republicans group that organized the protest, in a speech. “You do what you want and don’t have to fear any consequences.”

The “New York Young Republicans” are a youth organization of the Republican Party. Their action was to remind of the “Occupy Wall Street” marches – in German: “Occupy Wall Street” – in the fall of 2011. At that time, thousands of people were roaming the financial district in southern Manhattan demanding stricter supervision of the banking industry from the American government.

The trigger for the protest under the motto “Re-Occupy Wall Street” was also the excitement about the shares of the video game retailer Gamestop: The online broker Robinhood, which is primarily used by Reddit users, blocked purchases of Gamestop shares in its app on Thursday and only left it still sales too, causing a storm of indignation. Small investors felt slowed down and disadvantaged compared to Wall Street investors. After a customer filed a lawsuit in New York, Robinhood announced that it would ease trade restrictions again.