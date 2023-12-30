Bloggers with up to 500 thousand followers open CNPJ to meet greater demand for paid content

Digital influencers with up to 500 thousand followers have been formalizing themselves professionally to meet the greater demand for advertising, mainly to receive money in exchange for paid posts. To manage sponsored content, bloggers open companies whose main product is their image.

The trend has already been consolidated with influencers with millions of followers. But among small influencers there is also a need for formalization to issue invoices and declare taxes.

The carioca Bia Siqueira28 years old, juggled her embroidery activities with the flow of advertisements on her Instagram profile before dedicating herself 100% to her activity on social media.

When she started, in 2016, Bia charged R$150 per post. The influencer, who has around 91.7 thousand followers on Instagram, produces content lifestyle.

“There came a point when I realized that if I put more effort into Instagram, I would be able to make more money. Even though I embroidered every hour of the day, there was a ceiling I could reach.”Bia told Entrepreneurial Power.

The influencer started as a MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur), whose revenue ceiling is R$81,000 per year. She says she changed tax regimes in 2021, when she became a micro-enterprise, in which the annual revenue ceiling is R$360,000.

to Ceará Alexia Marina, 29 years old, also started as MEI. With 114 thousand followers on Instagram, the influencer focused on health and well-being content says that she opened her CNPJ when she decided to make her career transition. She juggled a CLT job with working on her social media profile.

“I couldn’t even spend 3 months as MEI. As there are several jobs that are concluded in the form of a contract, there were values ​​that exceeded the revenue ceiling. That’s when I decided to look for accounting to become a microentrepreneur”he told the Entrepreneurial Power.

The blogger from Ceará has a media kit that brings together her reach and engagement metrics, her target audience, in addition to her advertising packages. Aléxia Marina says that she sets a target for completed jobs per month, based on the same period of the previous year.

Commercial advice helps

Aléxia's work is completed through her commercial consultancy. The influencer chose to hire someone on her own to work in this sector. For each contract signed, your consultancy receives a percentage of 20% of the value agreed with the brand.

The blogger from Ceará says that the proposals arrive through her commercial consultancy or through marketing agencies that have their metrics.

“Agencies can filter. For example, a sunscreen brand wants to activate in the Northeast in some states. They want micro influencers with 100,000 to 150,000 followers. They filter me within this and they already have the specific budget format for the campaign”he said.

“It’s up to me to choose whether I approve the budget or whether I want to send a counter-proposal. The negotiation is done through my commercial and brand consultancy”he completed.

The influencer Mirella Qualha, focusing on makeup content, chose to hire an agency to provide commercial advice. Brands contact the agency, which filters and sends the proposals to the blogger from Campinas (SP).

The agency receives a percentage of the closed contract. In Mirella's case, in addition to commercial advice, she also has planning advice that helps her with her work schedule. The influencer, who has 494 thousand followers on Instagram and 3.6 million on TikTok, completes 10 to 15 advertisements per month.

“Before, I did everything myself: legal, financial, closing, answering emails. My father sometimes even helped me with pricing, but he couldn’t handle it anymore”said Mirella, 23 years old, to Entrepreneurial Power.

Bia Siqueira also hired an agency responsible for closing advertising contracts, which receives 20% of the amounts concluded. In general, proposals arrive by email and are negotiated by the team.

“We have a fixed price, but if a small brand arrives that wants to hire me and doesn't have that price, I'll do it at the amount that the brand can pay to make sense. I don't just want to work with huge brands. I love working with small brands”he states.

Just like Aléxia Marina and Bia Siqueira, Mirella Qualha also started as MEI and today has a micro-company. In addition, they all hired the services of accounting firms to deal with bureaucratic and tax issues.

Financial control

Aléxia Marina states that she carries out financial planning annually with an accounting team to separate her personal finances from the company's resources.

Based on a study based on her average monthly revenue for the previous year, the influencer defines her salary, which is fixed, and the resources that must be allocated to the company's cash flow and working capital.

She says that the company's money is used to hire filmmakers, photographers and makeup artists when the content to be produced requires the services of these professionals. Additionally, the money can be used to purchase materials for the production of organic videos.

The influencer also says that her company's average monthly revenue varies depending on the month. Months with festive dates, such as end-of-year parties, and commercial dates, such as sexta-feira Negratend to have more jobs.

