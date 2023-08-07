The Icei (Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index) for small industries increased by 1.3 points from June to July 2023, rising to 50.6 points. With the rise, the index crossed the 50-point dividing line, which separates confidence from lack of confidence. It is the 1st time that the indicator is above 50 points in 2023.

Icei approached the value of December 2022, 50.7 points, but remains below its historical average, 52.8 points. The data is in the Small Industry Overview. The study is from CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

According to CNI economist Paula Verlangeiro, business confidence is important because more confident business people tend to make more investments and hires. “The Small Industry Perspectives Index, which captures expectations for the next 6 months, also increased and is above the historical average. The improvement in the prospects indicator is related, above all, to the improvement in demand expectations and the level of activity for the coming months”he said.