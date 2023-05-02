Result was better than the average of the historical series and represents optimism even with high interest rates and taxes, says CNI

Small industrial entrepreneurs performed well (44 points) in the 1st quarter of 2023. The result was better than the historical average for the period (43.8 points). The data are from the Small Industry Panorama, a quarterly survey by CNI (National Confederation of Industry). Here’s the full (566 KB).

The Performance Index closed March at 46.6, which pushed the value for the first 3 months upwards. The objective of the comparison is to analyze the production volume, the installed capacity and the evolution of hiring in the companies. It ranges from 0 to 100 points. The higher, the better the performance.

“High interest rates and the high tax burden influence investment decisions, confidence and hiring, among other factors. However, contrary to this, performance improved in March and is above average for the quarter”said the Policy and Industry analyst at CNI, Paula Verlangeiro.

Despite the improved performance, the financial situation of small industrial businesses worsened. The Financial Situation Index dropped from 43 to 39.3 points from the 4th quarter of 2022 to the 1st quarter of 2023.

The number is the worst since the first 3 months of 2021, when the covid-19 pandemic influenced production.



Reproduction/CNI

The rise in interest rates represents the biggest concern for small businesses in the construction industry in the 3rd quarter of 2023. As for the manufacturing and extractive sectors, the biggest challenges are the high tax burdens.

Currently, the Selic – basic interest rate – has been at 13.75% per year since September 2022. Despite being high, the level is important to curb the growth of inflation. On Wednesday (May 3) the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) will meet to decide whether to maintain or change the percentage.



Reproduction/CNI

The confidence of small businessmen in the industry sector fell in April 2023. It closed at 47.7 points, a drop of 0.8 points compared to the previous month. The index ranges from 0 to 100. If it is above 50, small businesses are considered to be accelerating. Below, there is a retreat period.



Reproduction/CNI

The CNI publishes the survey every 3 months based on the analysis of data on small industry collected in the Industrial Survey, the Construction Industry Survey and the Icei (Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index). Surveys hear about 900 small business entrepreneurs monthly.