Small houses | The graphics show a glaring difference – the carpet in Espoo’s small houses grows louder compared to Helsinki and Vantaa

In Vantaa and Helsinki, small houses are built only through supplementary construction. In Espoo, small house production, on the other hand, has continued to be lively. Last year, a record 1,022 small-house apartments were completed in the city.

Espoo In Ranakuja, an excavator is making room for storm water and waste water pipes, the transplanted lawn is being watered and a small child is yelling at his mother from the front door of an unfinished single-family house.

At the southern end of Kurttila’s small house area, a full family life with children is already being lived. The trio of boys play ball in the street, even as trucks deliver building materials to the lots. Construction companies complete house packages from different manufacturers.

Construction designer By Igor Lupash is satisfied. The frame of my own house has already risen to heights, and the foundations of the courtyard sauna have been poured.

He praises the city of Espoo’s way of letting residents choose whether to rent a plot of land or claim it as their own. Lupashin plans to rent first, but the neighbor has already claimed the plot as his own.

Lupashi lives with his family in Juvanmalmi, but when the news about Ranakuja’s land transfer came out, he immediately settled down on the day of the transfer. Two hundred eager house builders applied for Ranakuja’s plots, but no one had time to compete with him for the plot chosen by Lapushin.

“After all, this area is more valuable than Juvanmalmi. It was reflected in the price of the building right. It’s only about a kilometer to the sea,” Lupashi points south towards Kallvik’s beach.

Espoo continues the lively production of small houses, even though the number of high-rise buildings has been highlighted in the public debate. Last year, a record 1,022 small-house apartments were completed in Espoo.

This fall, the city is handing over 57 plots, of which ten are from Kurttila and twenty from the greater Latokaski area.

16 plots will be offered from Kalajärvi in ​​Pohjois Espoo. Site manager Katja Hakalan in the future, the supply of small house plots will be concentrated in the northern parts of Espoo.

Unlike Espoo in Vantaa, small houses are completed only through supplementary construction. Old plots of small houses are subdivided, and an attempt is made to plan extension construction next to the old areas.

Vantaa has taken the line in its council strategy that construction is concentrated near existing areas, for good public transport connections. This causes a contradiction when old residents criticize the expansion areas made possible by the general plan, for example in Linnais, Rekola and Ylästö.

Construction in forests has been criticized in Vantaa in particular.

Vantaa politicians have hinted at the possibility of opening small house areas, for example, on old fields owned by the city. Director of General Planning Mari Siivolan According to

At the council seminar in May, politicians across party lines considered where much-needed plots of small houses could be opened. Vantaa owns quite a bit of land, so when building on fields, the city would zone the increase in value for private land.

Vantaa’s building control manager Risto Levanto calculates that in recent years, the construction of small houses has been in the nature of supplementary construction.

“I myself have thought that one difference between small house production in Vantaa and Espoo is that in Espoo small house production is built in the form of a company. Vantaa lacks such a land reserve.”

Of different kinds Helsinki is located between Vantaa and Espoo when it comes to the construction of small house apartments. Not only single-family houses, but also semi-detached houses and interconnected urban small houses are counted as small houses. During the last 10 years, 400–600 different small house apartments have been completed in Helsinki every year.

The number is large when compared to the number of plots handed over by the city.

Head of the residential plot team Miia Pasuri says that the demand for detached lots literally collapsed 5–6 years ago.

“Even ten years ago, thousands of people could be queuing for detached house plots. Then the demand collapsed, and for this reason plots have not been zoned.”

In Helsinki, small houses have been completed in recent years in the Mellunkylä area, Suutarila and urban small houses in the Suurmetsän-Alppikylä area and Malmi in the Ormuspello area.

Small house expert Juha Heikkilän According to Residential areas have become denser.