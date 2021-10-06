If today is Thursday, this is my house. And if it’s Wednesday or Monday, too. Here I am, as I was yesterday and as I will be tomorrow, tied to the leg of the table. But I am not complaining about these days being the same or always seeing the same landscape out the window. At this stage in the movie the routine is safe, comfortable, and all the big changes that can upset it sound like death, divorce, endless bathroom renovations or botched cosmetic surgery. I don’t know what scares me the most.

Nor do I have high hopes, just small hopes, the kind that help hold the pull. I stand this fall waiting for Roci-Hito, as Maruja Torres baptized her, to shoot her family in the docuserie ‘There will be no peace for the Jury’, sorry, ‘In the name of Rocío’. I put up with it because, from time to time, they take one out of the cave, and they take her a lot of kilometers from their city, and they force her to take off her flip-flops and put on her boots, and they invite her to eat torreznos and have soups for dinner. garlic, and give you the opportunity to enjoy listening to and learning from others. I endure because I hope to receive a wasap soon and find good news, that life does not pass in front of your eyes shortly before palmar, but in the few seconds that elapse between when you see the notification of a message on your mobile and what take a while to read it. I hold out because I have a pile of books to read on the nightstand. I endure because I am waiting for the arrival of a very cute dress that I have bought online. I hold out because tomorrow is Friday and I’m going to skip the diet. Sometimes my hopes are so small that they are the size of half a serving. The big ones I leave to the characters of Dickens.