At each world climate conference, terms and expressions related to the climate sector appear. Discover some of them. Various jargon and terms have become enshrined in the approach to climate change, which is why DW has organized a glossary to help understand what is under discussion at this Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change:

Climate changes

Changes in the Earth’s natural climate cycles attributed to the effects of human activity, especially the large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) released into the atmosphere by the intensive use of fossil fuels. Climate change manifests itself in phenomena such as melting ice caps, desertification, species extinction, ecosystem destruction, forest fires, rising sea levels, droughts and extreme floods.

Climate change in 11 graphs

Anthropocene

New geological epoch proposed by scientists to define the current era, marked by human action on the planet. This is a reference to traditional geological epochs, from the Paleocene, Eocene, Oligocene, Miocene, Pliocene, Pleistocene to Holocene.

Global warming

Increase in the temperature of the planet’s surface due to human activity in the last 100 years, especially the use of fossil fuels.

biodiversity

The same as biological diversity, the variety of living beings, among plants and animals existing on the planet, the result of millions of years of evolution.

Fossil fuels

Fuels with a large amount of carbon, such as oil, natural gas or coal.

Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

High-level conferences on environmental protection. The first took place in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, when the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was created. The convention established protocols on greenhouse gas emissions. The best known is the Kyoto Protocol. The convention instituted the holding of periodic meetings, called Conferences of the Parties (COP). So far 26 have been held, with the Sharm el-Sheikh being the 27th.

Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)

The contribution that each country proposes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep the temperature increase below 2ºC. The NDCs stem from the Paris Agreement.

Sustainable development

What satisfies current needs without compromising the well-being of future generations. It is characterized by the preservation of nature and the environment.

circular economy

Environmentally friendly economic model, prolonging the life of products and involving sharing, reuse, repair and recycling. It implies the reduction of waste or waste.

Zero emissions or carbon neutrality

When the same amount of greenhouse gases that are emitted by human activities is removed from the atmosphere. This is achieved by reducing or eliminating the main factors for emission of gases and investing in forests, which consume carbon to grow. If the amount of greenhouse gases emitted is less than that absorbed, we speak of negative emissions. The European Union and several countries have already committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Portugal was the first to approve a roadmap for carbon neutrality.

Alternative or renewable energies

They come from natural resources that are renewed, such as the sun, the wind or the tides.

pre-industrial era

It predates the industrial revolution, which began in England. Consensually, it indicates the period that begins in the second half of the 18th century and goes up to the beginning of the 19th century, when the use of steam engines became widespread, when cities had a great growth and when the production of goods increased exponentially. consumption.

Extinction

Process that affects many species of animals and plants and that puts their survival at risk, especially as a result of human action. Some scientists claim that humanity is heading towards the sixth extinction, because since the beginning of life on Earth, about 4 billion years ago, there have already been five moments of mass extinction of species. Estimates indicate that half of the species could disappear by the end of the century due to human action.

extreme weather phenomena

Abnormal situations whose occurrence, or greater frequency, scientists attribute to human influence on the climate, such as record temperatures (cold and heat waves), rains of an intensity never measured before, severe and persistent droughts, exceptionally violent winds and hurricanes of high intensity, or flooding on the coast. The IPCC and the UN warn that extreme weather phenomena will increase in frequency and intensity.

Greenhouse gases

These are gases that absorb the infrared radiation emitted by the planet and prevent it from dissipating into space, warming the Earth by causing an effect comparable to that of a greenhouse. The production of these gases is natural, but it has been exponentially increased by human activities, with the burning of fossil fuels being the most dangerous. The main greenhouse gas is carbon dioxide.

Methane is also a gas whose concentration has increased in the atmosphere over the past decade and which warms the Earth 80 times faster than carbon dioxide. About 60% of the methane emitted to the atmosphere results from human activity, with much of it coming from agriculture. Fluorinated greenhouse gases, better known as HFCs (hydrofluorocarbons, used for example to cool) also have a global warming potential much higher than carbon dioxide – up to 23,000 times more, according to scientists.

European climate law

Law passed by the European Union in May 2021, proposing that by 2030 there is a reduction of at least 55% in the emission of greenhouse gases.

carbon market

It is also known as international emissions trading. It originates from the Kyoto Protocol. It establishes targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions for each country, but which can be negotiated with other less emitting countries, that is, those that have credits for each ton of carbon they could have produced.

Mitigation and adaptation to climate change

The actions of the world population to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are aimed at limiting and mitigating climate change, so it is necessary to reduce these emissions by 50% globally by 2050, compared to 1990. At the same time, governments are preparing for these changes, adapting to mitigate the consequences. On the one hand, we act on the causes and try to minimize effects; on the other hand, efforts are made to be as resistant as possible to these changes.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

The organization that brings together hundreds of scientists from around the world was created in 1988 under the auspices of the UN and produces scientific information on climate change so that countries can make political decisions. The IPCC has already released reports on the consequences of rising temperatures and the impacts on the oceans and land environment.

Carbon footprint

Measure that indicates the emission of carbon dioxide caused by the actions of people, companies, organizations or States. The Paris Agreement aims to limit the carbon footprint of countries.

Kyoto Protocol

It was the first international legal treaty to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Approved in Kyoto, Japan, in 1997, it came into force in 2005. The document proposes different greenhouse gas reduction targets for developed countries, predicting emissions at least 5% lower than in 1990. Kyoto was not efficient because many large emitters they took a long time to ratify it or did not even do it, like the United States.

carbon sinks

Natural absorption of carbon from the atmosphere, for example by plants, during the process of photosynthesis. The oceans are also carbon sinks, and algae absorb even more than plants on land. In both cases, carbon is essential for growth. Healthy, preserved forests and planting trees without destroying existing ones are key to lowering carbon levels, according to scientists. There are also already artificial carbon sinks.

rw/av (DPA, Lusa)