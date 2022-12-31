The strong scene of a brave boy who saved his mother from several broken boness, has gone around the world, thanks to social networks.

viral video, was recorded by security cameraswho captured the exact moment in which a mother was standing on a ladder, when suddenly this structure accidentally fell, and her son saved her life.

Apparently, in the clip shared by the @ipskabra account, on the Twitter social network, it can be seen that the woman was doing repairs on the roof of the house.

So he was almost at the top of the stairs, when suddenly, he lost his balance, swinging, was hanging from the edge of the ceiling.

By resisting and swinging his legs so that the situation would not have a tragic outcome, the little boy heard the screams and reacted immediately.

During the recording, it is possible to appreciate that the little infant, who stopped playing, to make every effort to lift the ladder and help your mom.

The clip captivated the hearts of Internet users, since the hero child, in addition to lifting the heavy ladder so that his mother could get down, stayed by his side, holding the structure so that another accident would not happen.

Finally, the woman managed to stabilize herself, placed her legs on the ladder, let go of the wall, and calmly got off, after crying out for help and that her little boy was her savior.