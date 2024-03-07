And where we say 'god-power', we also mean 'god-power'. And all because of those small fines. It's something…

Let's talk about traffic fines again. There is no topic that is as polarizing as that. Or we have to talk about Teslas, Zwarte Piet, climate wappies, vaccinations or FvD, but you get the idea.

No, those fines. One says 'our own fault' and the other says 'the state is destroying us with those fines'. And both opinions are correct, as far as the undersigned is concerned. Sure. You can easily avoid fines by adhering to the rules, but if something goes wrong, you are immediately screwed.

Even with small fines…

Small fines provide the State with a fortune

The AD writes: that the State has raked in a huge amount of money by handing out small fines. You know, 4 kilometers too fast in built-up areas. More than 500,000 of these were issued, which generated more than 16 million euros for the State.

That is indeed a godsend, we have not exaggerated. Although in the grand scheme of things it's still not too bad. Because if you know that a total of 835 million in fines were issued last year, that 16 million is a drop in the ocean.

Oh yes, which fine yielded the most? Always fun while we're at it, right? That's the one for running a red light. A total of 230,000 people were fined for this, which earned the State about 60 million.

And as a surprise, a fine that was only handed out once, but is worth telling. A trucker had his load overhang by no less than 4 meters and was given a fine of 1,500 euros for that. Expensive, but you do have a unique fine. And that's worth something, right?

And to finish; I received 1 fine last year and successfully appealed against it. Shall we all try to remain completely fine-free in 2024? Civil disobedience by following the rules.

It couldn't be more ironic!

