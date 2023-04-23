fThe temperatures are still too cold for the terrace cinema, but Xgimi, the Chinese wholesaler for video projectors, is already reporting with suitable innovations. We took a look at the new mini projector Mogo 2 Pro, a model whose size is suitable for outpatient use: with a height of 16 centimeters, it is as compact as a networkable kitchen loudspeaker, but advertises with a thoroughly respectable interior.

These include its Smart TV functions: The small projector works with the Android TV operating system and thus opens up all conceivable streaming services. Only Apple TV+ is missing, there are suitable apps for all other important platforms. The media libraries of the TV stations are also included. And where Google is on board, the assistant, the voice control of the house, is also part of the equipment.

The kid connects to the internet via WiFi. Because the device supports Chromecast, moving images from the tablet or smartphone can also use the wireless transmission path. Blu-ray players or TV receivers can be connected via an HDMI cable, and the projector has the appropriate input socket on the back. Even memory sticks can import films via a USB connection.

Brightness is not enough for the really big cinema

A built-in loudspeaker reproduces the sound with the picture with a quite usable volume. Headphones can be connected via a jack socket, and Bluetooth radio also invites wireless models or additional loudspeakers to play along. A small remote control controls all important functions. An external plug-in power supply supplies the projector with power via a USB-C interface.







Xgimi recommends image sizes up to 3 meters diagonally. We found somewhat more modest dimensions more sensible, because the image brightness, the manufacturer calls the value 400 iso lumens, is not sufficient for the very large cinema, not even in completely darkened rooms. We really liked the automatic functions for setting up the optical system: correction of trapezoidal image distortions works quickly and perfectly, the same applies to the autofocus.

Representations with quite sharp contours

To protect the eyes, the device immediately dims the brightness as soon as its built-in sensor identifies a shadow in the projection field. The projector uses a DLP chip for image generation, which reflects the light from an LED source with many tiny mirrors on its surface. Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1080 is said to support this element, but that requires a special trick. Because this model has the smallest available DLP version at 0.23 inches, and it actually only creates a quarter of the HD pixels.

Consequently, the projection system works with pixel shifting, i.e. with sequential shifting of the image grid by one pixel each up, down, left and right. That’s why we didn’t have any strict expectations of the display of our test image, which mercilessly demonstrates resolution limits with tiny checkerboard patterns

Another aspect made this test illusory, because the digital keystone correction also costs resolution. Can HD images still look enjoyable under such circumstances, which are quite typical for projectors of this class? Our test videos showed: You can do it. From a realistic viewing distance, the little Mogo manages to display sharp contours and a respectable range of colors. Because the projector supports image frequencies of 50 and 60 hertz equally, we registered smooth, jerk-free movements. You can hardly expect more from a projector of this caliber. Its price of 600 euros is also reasonable.