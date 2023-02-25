Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Banksy postage stamp in Ukraine: Little judo fighter screwed Putin. © IMAGO/Dominika Zarzycka

After a year of war in Ukraine, one of the seven Banksy works appears as a postage stamp. Putin doesn’t cut a good figure on that.

KIEV – The big man in the Banksy graffiti is clearly said to be the Russian president Wladimir Putin be. He likes to boast about his black judo belt. The child in the mural, also wearing a judo uniform, symbolizes the much smaller ones, also geographically speaking Ukraine. A concise picture of the state of the Ukraine war and Ukrainian mental strength.

Ukraine is issuing a postage stamp depicting this motif by artist Banksy on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. The world-famous British street artist had the work on a wall in the badly damaged Ukrainian town of Borodyanka last year Kyiv leave behind. The child throws the opponent, a large and seemingly overpowering judoka, to the ground. This is reported by fr.de.

Ukraine issues Banksy stamp: FCK PTN reads on it

From the first second, the new stamp was very popular with the population of war-torn Ukraine: people queued up in front of the main post office in Kiev to receive it. The artwork is one of seven Banksy works that the Brit placed in Ukraine. In November 2022, they appeared on the walls of houses destroyed by the war.

On the first work that became known is a See girl who appears to be doing a handstand on rubble of house might. Banksy, who despite his many years of success as an artist still hides his true identity, had confirmed his authorship of the work in Borodyanka on his Instagram channel – as usual for him without making a fuss about it. He just posted three photographs of the graffiti with the location.

Banksy Stamp for Ukraine – One of seven works by the artist

Another of his works in Ukraine shows a man with a beard washing himself lying in a bathtub. In the house on which this work can be seen, there is a huge gap due to shelling during the war. According to the illusion, the man’s bathtub is in a room inside the house that is exposed and visible due to the bombed facade.

One of Banksy’s seven works was recently saved from being stolen. The artist had immortalized a lady wearing hair curlers and a gas mask on a residential building. The brazen thieves cut out the facade of the house around the graffiti. Fortunately, the local police prevented them from stealing the piece of facade, including the artwork, from the scene of the crime.

Ukraine: Banksy work almost stolen from wall

The theft would have been lucrative. Banksy’s works sell for millions. He had caused a fuss with his picture of a girl with a red balloon, who self-destructed immediately after the bid – but only half. Sales value: 1.18 million euros. In addition to political and social grievances, such as the opening of a hotel with a view of the wall between Israelis and Palestinians, the artist repeatedly comments on the art market, which he himself dislikes.

The rest of Banksy’s Ukraine artworks have now been given safety precautions: Thick sheets of safety glass protect the man in the bathtub and the dancer. The template for the postage stamp, that is, the judo-Putin, whom little Ukraine defeated, got its own little protective glass space. (n / A)