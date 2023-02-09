In Kenya there are more than 7.5 million small farmers, responsible for 75% of the country’s agricultural production. The Government lifted the ban on importing and distributing genetically modified seeds in an attempt to combat the current food shortage. A court provisionally paralyzed the decision and, in the course of this month of February, it will have to decide whether the rule is finally applied. What small-scale farmers who sell their vegetables at the Karen Organic Market in Nairobi see as a threat to the environment and their way of life. This is how some of them say it.

