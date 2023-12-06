Home page World

What is the richest country in the world? Per capita, the winner is in Europe. Small spoiler: it’s not Switzerland.

Munich – The wealth of a country can be measured in different ways. A common method is to look at gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. GDP per capita is an important indicator of the economic performance of an economy and shows how much wealth is attributable to individual residents – not to be confused with average salary. These are the richest countries in the world in 2023, based on GDP per capita.

The ten richest countries in the world in 2023 – 10th place: Australia

Australia, a country with an impressive diversity of landscapes and a thriving economy, ranks tenth among the richest countries in the world in 2023. With a GDP per capita of $64,964 the country can point to solid economic performance. However, Australia has seen per capita GDP decline for three quarters. This trend is called a “per capita recession” and is evidenced by rising consumer costs and a reduction in household spending due to inflation and interest rate increases. Despite this, Australia’s GDP per capita is still well above 2021 levels.

9th place: Denmark

After Finland, Denmark is the second happiest country in the world: In the ranking of the richest, the neighboring German country comes in 9th place. © Joana Kruse/Imago

Denmark takes ninth place in the list of the richest countries in the world with one GDP per capita of $68,827. The Scandinavian country even ranks fourth within the European Union. The Danish economy is known for its stability and innovative strength. The country has a well-developed infrastructure, a highly qualified workforce and a strong export industry. These factors contribute to high GDP per capita.

8th place: Iceland

After a profound political and economic crisis, Iceland has recovered and regained its place among the richest countries in the world. With a GDP per capita of $75,180 Iceland takes eighth place in the ranking. The small country off Greenland has a relatively small population, which helps spread wealth among fewer people. The Icelandic economy is heavily influenced by tourism, the energy industry and fishing.

7th place: USA

The United States of America cannot be missing from the ranking of the richest countries in the world. With a GDP per capita of $80,035 they take seventh place. The United States has one of the largest economies in the world and is a major center for innovation and technology. Although the country has a high level of prosperity on a macroeconomic level, the GDP per capita is somewhat lower in international comparison. This is also because much of the wealth lies in the hands of a few very wealthy people.

6th place: Qatar

The small desert state of Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world: around 60 percent of its GDP comes from gas and oil. © Sigbert Georgi/Imago

Qatar has become one of the richest countries in the world in recent years. With a GDP per capita of $83,891 Qatar ranks sixth in the list. The country benefits from its rich oil and gas reserves and has successfully invested in the expansion of infrastructure and other economic sectors. Qatar is also known for its efforts to establish itself as a global host for sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup.

5th place: Singapore

Singapore has become one of the wealthiest nations in the world. With a GDP per capita of almost 91,100 US dollars Singapore takes fifth place in the ranking. The country has one of the fastest growing economies in the world and is a global financial center. Specializing in trade, financial services and tourism, Singapore has a high quality of life and well-developed infrastructure.

4th place: Switzerland

Switzerland is known for its outstanding economic performance and high quality of life. With a GDP per capita of $98,767 Switzerland ranks fourth in the list of the richest countries in the world. The country is a major player in the banking and finance sector and has a strong export industry. Switzerland is also a popular destination for highly skilled workers from around the world.

3rd place: Norway

Norway, a Scandinavian country with a small population and rich natural resources, ranks third among the richest countries in the world. With a GDP per capita of about $101,103 Norway is recording impressive economic performance. The country is one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers and has benefited from high commodity prices. Norway has also invested in renewable energy, fishing and tourism.

2nd place: Ireland

Ireland has experienced a remarkable economic boom in recent years. With a GDP per capita of $114,581 Ireland ranks second in the list of the richest countries in the world. The country has become an important location for technology and pharmaceutical companies and benefits from low corporate tax rates. However, Ireland’s high GDP per capita is controversial as it may be distorted due to tax avoidance practices by multinational companies.

1st place: Luxembourg

Per capita, Luxembourg is the richest country in the world – and the Court of Justice of the European Union is also located here. © alimdi/Imago

At the top of the list of the richest countries in the world is Luxembourg. The small European country delivers impressive economic performance. With a GDP per capita of $132,210 Luxembourg leads the ranking. The country is known for its strong financial sector and low tax rates, which attract many international companies. Luxembourg also has a well-developed infrastructure and a high quality of life for its residents.

Germany clearly misses the top ten richest countries in the world

Germany comes in 18th with a GDP of $63,150, Austria is just above that in 15th place with $67,936. Germany has also slipped down the list of the happiest countries. Small countries such as Luxembourg and Iceland can have high GDP per capita due to their specific economic strengths and small populations. However, GDP per capita is only an indicator of a country’s wealth and does not always reflect the actual quality of life and distribution of wealth.

