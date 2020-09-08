The typical worth for a package deal of ibuprofen for the yr elevated by 7% – as much as 86 rubles, the analytical firm DSM Group instructed Izvestia. Fluconazole and metformin additionally rose in worth. All three medicine are included within the checklist of important and important medicine (VED), the worth restrict for which is about by the Ministry of Well being. Based on analysts, the expansion was attributable to a number of causes: the rise in the price of the substance after the change within the trade price, the disaster as a result of quarantine and the advertising and marketing video games of pharmaceutical corporations. Specialists imagine that if the registered worth just isn’t listed yearly, then step by step many cheap home medicines will disappear.

It is not concerning the model

Non-branded generics (that’s, these which are named the identical because the lively ingredient) have risen in worth by 7-9% over the yr, the DSM Group stated. Thus, the rise in costs for ibuprofen in July of this yr was 7% in comparison with the identical interval in 2019, for fluconazole – 9%. The typical worth of ibuprofen now reaches 86 rubles, fluconazole – as much as 51 rubles, famous within the analytical firm.

“Basically, initially low-cost medicine have gotten costlier at the next price,” famous Yulia Nechaeva, director of the strategic analysis division of DSM Group.

Within the final two months, there was a rise within the weighted common worth (taking into consideration the amount of products offered) for a package deal of generic medicine of some teams, the analytical firm Alfarm instructed Izvestia.

“Thus, we’re speaking about two processes: a rise in costs and a shift in demand in the direction of costlier medicine,” defined Yulia Nechaeva.

For instance, in response to Alfarma, the weighted common worth for a package deal of generics containing ibuprofen in July in comparison with the identical interval final yr elevated by 7%, to 100 rubles. The identical bounce (as much as 240 rubles) was demonstrated by metformin, a drug crucial within the therapy of diabetes mellitus.

Medicines with fluconazole, that are used in opposition to mycoses, in 2020 present a rise within the common weighted worth from 60 rubles in March to 76 in April, and in July this determine reached 78 rubles.

The weighted common worth of ibuprofen, in response to DSM Group, elevated by 38% over the yr, and fluconazole by 16%.

Inside permits

Alfarma additionally analyzed how costs for these medicine change in pharmacies, taking into consideration the type of launch. It turned out that it’s the low-cost segments which are getting costlier. The rise in costs inside manufacturers just isn’t associated to shoppers stocking up on giant packages or dosages of generics, the corporate stated.

There’s a risk that pharmacies wish to win again the margin at the next mark-up on low-cost items, in response to the analytical firm. Or, maybe, that is because of the finish of the “generic wars”, when launching low-cost manufacturers to seize a chunk of the market grew to become unprofitable.

– Pharmacy chains recurrently change their advertising and marketing coverage, making an attempt to get their very own profit. They alter the packaging, put not 10 tablets, however 20, and, in fact, elevate the associated fee, ”stated Anna Polyanichko, head of the division for evaluation of the retail phase of the pharmaceutical market at Alfarma.

There may be one other curious pattern, she stated. All of the so-called Soviet medicine, akin to ibuprofen, licorice syrup, pertussin and others, instantly grew to become in demand. Many individuals have realized that they will save loads by shopping for non-branded generics. Pharmacy chains have responded with increased costs.

Costs for medicines from the VED checklist are regulated by the state. Ibuprofen, metmorphine, and fluconazole are on the federal checklist permitted by the federal government for 2020. The Ministry of Well being registers the utmost promoting costs of VED producers. On the identical time, in every constituent entity of the Russian Federation, the utmost quantities of wholesale and retail markups to the precise promoting costs of producers are established. Costs are recorded individually for every firm that manufactures such medicine.

– The producer sells this stuff beneath the registered worth. Subsequently, there’s a risk of worth will increase throughout the VED worth willpower methodology. On common, this improve per yr is about 3-5%. However low-cost medicine can go as much as 20%. A technique or one other, the expansion can be throughout the most allowed costs, – defined Yulia Nechaeva.

Izvestia despatched a request to the Ministry of Well being, Roszdravnadzor and the Ministry of Business and Commerce.

Everybody within the know

The change within the ruble trade price had an affect on the rise within the weighted common price of non-branded generics, Nikolai Bespalov, Improvement Director of RNC Pharma, is certain.

– The uncooked supplies are principally imported. A lot of the substances utilized in Russia are produced by China. All contracts for the provision of uncooked supplies are mechanically recalculated because of the ruble trade price. The producer is pressured to purchase uncooked supplies at an inflated worth. Moreover, the rise in costs stimulated the coronavirus disaster. It’s now not attainable to promote cheap medicine on the costs that had been earlier than the disaster, says Nikolai Bespalov.

Nonetheless, Alfarma didn’t share this model, explaining that costs for generics and authentic medicine are rising inconsistently.

In Russia, the identical generic drug, widespread among the many inhabitants, is produced concurrently by a number of dozen pharmaceutical producers, famous the pinnacle of the coordinating council of the Russian Affiliation of Pharmacy Chains Yevgeny Nifantiev. With one dosage type and dosage, the regulator registers totally different costs from totally different producers.

“Typically, with a rise in the price of a substance and different prices, the manufacturing price itself seems to be increased than the registered worth for these producers who had been much less lucky when registering the worth,” the knowledgeable defined.

Based on him, as a rule, on this case, the plant stops producing such medicine, and sufferers start to buy medicine from different producers at the next worth. Thus, many cheap home medicines can step by step depart the market. In his opinion, to keep away from this, it’s essential to index the registered worth yearly.