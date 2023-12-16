Home page politics

The traces of structural change can be seen in Duisburg-Ruhrort. The district is said to have changed significantly in just a few years. © Peter Sieben

In Duisburg, a district is to become environmentally neutral by 2029. The project is unique worldwide. Residents don't have to worry about rising rents, say the initiators – on the contrary.

Duisburg – Schimanski greets you on every corner. The crime scene detective that Götz George once played is a cult figure in Ruhrort. His likeness adorns house walls, sometimes as graffiti, sometimes as stickers. In fact, there is a hint of the past in some of the streets of Duisburg's port district. The traces of structural change in the Ruhr area after the end of coal can also be seen here: abandoned shops, dilapidated houses. And yet one of perhaps the most exciting future projects in the country is currently growing here: the first environmentally neutral district in the world is to be built in Ruhrort within a few years – an entire district that will no longer have an environmentally harmful effect on the biosphere.

Schimanski is a cult in Ruhrort – but the district doesn't want to remain in the past. © Peter Sieben

District in Duisburg will become completely environmentally neutral

“This can become a blueprint for the whole world,” says Dirk Gratzel, initiator of the Urban Zero project. You could certainly call the tall man with thick-rimmed glasses a visionary. He is the first person in the world to have his personal ecological balance calculated. “I have five children and want to leave a world worth living in. “That’s why I wanted to know how big my ecological footprint is and how I can make it smaller,” says Gratzel. Scientists from the TU Berlin helped him. What was a very personal project then turned into something bigger.

Dirk Gratzel and Kathrin Witthaus from Urban Zero: The overgrown and environmentally polluted two-hectare area in the background is intended to become a park for everyone in the future. © Peter Sieben

The former IT entrepreneur Gratzel came into contact with the then boss of Haniel via a detour. The large conglomerate is strong Duisburg rooted. “They said: Can’t we transfer your project to an entire district?” says Gratzke. An ambitious project, but the city leaders quickly became enthusiastic. “The Urban Zero project is a groundbreaking sustainability and transformation project,” says Duisburg’s mayor Sören Link. “It's great that such a unique project is being built in the middle of Duisburg.” There is also support from the state, says Dirk Gratzel. State Chancellor Nathanael Liminski recently visited. “He thought it was great here.”

Photovoltaic systems, heat pumps and green roofs

A core of the idea: Little by little, as many buildings in the district as possible should be renovated to ensure sustainability. Photovoltaic systems and plants should be on the roofs, heat pumps in the houses. Homeowners can get free advice from Urban Zero energy experts. This is supported by the KfW Bank, among others, but private capital also flows into the project. Haniel, the Port of Duisburg and the municipal construction company Gebag are among the investors. “A few million euros are already coming together,” says Dirk Gratzel.

Dilapidated house in Ruhrort: The building is to be completely renovated and serves as an example of how even old houses can be sustainably renovated. © Peter Sieben

Gebag takes the first step in the renovation. “We will set up and renovate some model houses in Ruhrort to show what is possible,” says Kathrin Witthaus from the construction company, who is also project manager at Urban Zero. But how do you get the population on board? The south of the district in particular is structurally weak; many of the 5,700 residents have other concerns than visions of housing projects. Some are afraid of rising rents. “This won’t be Prenzlauer Berg,” says Dirk Gratzel. One wants to avoid gentrification at all costs. “Even if landlords increase basic rents because they retrofit their houses, additional costs will fall sharply. In the end it has advantages for the tenants.” And they want to show that life in the district can become visibly better. That's why the project wants to renaturate a littered area at the harbor and turn it into a park for everyone.

City in the Ruhr area is changing: “Great things are happening here”

Ingo Ruhrmann from Ruhrort: He praises the cohesion in the district. © Peter Sieben

Word has already gotten around among the people in town that something is happening in the Ruhrpott district. At Neumarkt, locksmith Ingo Ruhrmann – yes, that’s his real name – is unloading his pickup truck. “Great things are created here,” says the man with the flat cap on his head, who is quickly on first terms. The cohesion is great in Ruhrort. “You see the signs for all the bars here? I did all of them. And we built the wooden tables at the market ourselves,” he says. There have recently been raised beds on Neumarkt, and the former thoroughfare is now closed to cars. A model experiment for two years, which is also indirectly part of Urban Zero. At first there was a lot of headwind, but now most people think it's great, says Ingo Ruhrmann. “In the summer you can sit outside, it’s wonderful.”