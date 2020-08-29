We are in 1993 in Burundi, a country neighboring Rwanda. The Tutsi genocide ignites the region and drags a band of children into turmoil. Little country is adapted from the novel of the same name, published in 2016. The author, Gaël Faye, drew on his own memories to tell the genocide and how this drama had torn his family apart. In cinema, director Éric Barbier has replaced the weight of words with the weight of images.

“It was a shock. For two days I couldn’t speak to Eric. I needed to digest and recover from my emotions”, breathes Gaël Faye. The events are more than 25 years old but remain a sensitive subject for those who have lived them. The film could not be shot in Burundi but in a neighboring country. Gaël Faye himself does not feel safe there. “It is heartbreaking for me not to be able to go there, and not to meet the Burundian public”, he explains.