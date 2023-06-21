Small company car is therefore very relative.

Size is of course relative and that is no different with cars. Just go for a drive in a Suzuki Cappuccino, then everything around you is really gigantic. The car you see in these images is very compact.

Small commercial vehicle dimensions

What is it? The RAM Rampage. RAM is the commercial vehicle division of Stellantis and in the Netherlands we know them best from the 1500 pick-ups that you regularly encounter. The Rampage is actually that car’s little brother. And small is very relative, because the length is still 5.03 meters. The device is 1.89 meters wide (without mirrors) and has a wheelbase of 2.99 meters.

Special about this car is its base. The RAM Rampage is on Stellantis’ Small Wide platform. We know this for example from the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the Jeep Compass (and Renegade). That means that this pick-up has a self-supporting body. That makes it slightly less suitable for off-roading and very heavy work, but much more comfortable and economical.

Is there a V8 in it?

uh, no. The engine of the RAM Rampage is the well-known 2.0 MultiJet diesel with 170 hp and 380 Nm. With this engine you can choose from a Rebel or Laramie version. If you want the Rampage R/T, you have to go for the petrol engine. That is a 2.0 four-cylinder that mobilizes 272 hp and 400 Nm. You can also get that 2.0 petrol as Rebel or Laramie.

In both cases, the engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The R/T with 272 hp goes to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. The payload is not great: 750 kg. The diesels are allowed to take 1,015 kg.

The Rampage has been proposed for now for the Brazilian market. There you can also get smaller RAM pickups (also based on Fiats). It is unlikely that the car will come to the Netherlands.

But hey, why? Simply import gray and register as a company car. Surely it makes more sense to enter these than those huge 1500s with V8?

Read more? These are the 25 fastest pickups!

This article Small commercial vehicle still 5.03 meters long appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Small #commercial #vehicle #meters #long