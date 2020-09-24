The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $ 300 million (Rs 22.12 billion) loan for the development and services of drinking water and sanitation infrastructure in Rajasthan. According to ADB, this project will lead to better water supply services for about 5 lakh 70 thousand people and sanitation services for about 7 lakh 20 people in at least 14 medium cities.Dungarpur Live: NH-8 seized miscreants in reservation case, burnt 3 busesNa Won Kim, Senior Urban Development Specialist (South Asia), ADB, stated that ‘this partnership with ADB is going to give financial stability and institutional strengthening to long-term plans for local governments’. He said that ADB in particular will help to ensure that the project is made practical and with innovation. Smart technology and coast effective systems will be given prominence in these projects in the cities of Rajasthan.Panchayat elections 2020: Sarpanch candidate distributed sweets in entire village for votes, 16 people are ill

5 water treatment plants, water up to 1 lakh houses

Through the new project, at least 8 projects will be able to supply drinking water by 2027. In addition, water will be available from 5 new or rehabilitated water treatment plants in about 100,000 households, including urban poor families. Its coverage network is expected to be around 1,350 km. Along with this, the special effect of Coast Effective Cleaning System can be developed.





3 projects of ADB in last 20 years, 70 lakh people of Rajasthan benefited

In Rajasthan, ADB started funding from 2000. Three projects have been funded by ADB so far. More than 70 lakh people in 21 cities have benefited from the two multispector urban investment projects. The third project, the Rajasthan Urban Area Development Program, deals with water supply and sanitation in six major cities. The project is working to strengthen the institutional capacity of local governments and Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water, Sewerage and Infrastructure Corporation Limited. Which is a corporate entity established with the technical support of ADB.