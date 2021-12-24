Home page world

From: Momir Takac

A tornado left a swath of devastation in the US state of Kentucky. Two small children were miraculously saved (symbol picture). © Greg Eans / The Messenger-Inquirer via AP / dpa

Dozens of people died in a devastating tornado in the US state of Kentucky. Not so two toddlers. Her salvation and survival verges on a miracle.

Hopkins County – What a crazy story from the USA. The deadly tornado in mid-December left a swath of devastation in Kentucky alone, killing more than 70 people. But two toddlers survived the natural disaster in the state. Your Hopkins County rescue is a miracle.

Toddlers carried away by tornado in bathtub – grandmother acted with presence of mind

Clara Lutz had her two grandchildren with her. When she sensed the danger of the tornado, she put the two 15- and three-month-old children in the bathtub for protection. Before that, she wrapped them in towels and blankets and added a Bible, she said WFIE-TV. “I felt the rumble, I felt the house shake. The next thing I knew was the tub had risen. I couldn’t hold onto her, ”Lutz described.

The tornado hit the house with full force. The bathtub was thrown outside and was buried under rubble. When the tornado cleared, she ventured into the garden. “I’ve been looking for the tub everywhere. I had absolutely no idea where these babies were. All I could say was, ‘Lord, please bring my babies back to me safely,’ ”Lutz recalled.

Tornado sweeps children away in the bathtub – rescuers make an incredible discovery

Two sheriffs’ deputies and two parishioners helped her find it. Then the unbelievable happened: The tub was discovered between the rubble – with the toddlers in it. And what is actually even more incomprehensible: They were alive. The rescuers freed them, like the recordings of Bodycams show that around BBC published.

When Sheriff Lutz brought the children, she noticed a bleeding on the head of three-month-old Dallas, but neither of them seemed to have suffered serious injuries. Lutz’s grandchildren were rushed to a Nashville hospital. The house where the little one’s parents live was almost spared from the tornado. A child in Bavaria who was run over by a car in front of a kindergarten, but remained unharmed, was also incredibly lucky.