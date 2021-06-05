Armin Laschet is in the mood for a tough fight for the Chancellery. His currently greatest opponent: Annalena Baerbock. Laschet accuses the Greens of small-scale discussions.

Düsseldorf – While at the State election in Saxony-Anhalt * on Sunday (June 6th) the race for first place between CDU and AfD is likely to be decided, the CDU / CSU and Greens are fighting against each other at the federal level before the election in September. And because the Greens had overtaken the Union in some surveys, CDU leader Armin Laschet * is not holding back much.

The Union’s candidate for chancellor has accused the Greens of “narrow-minded looking at bans” in the fight for climate protection. The CDU is fighting for the “big project of climate-neutral Germany,” said Laschet on Saturday at a state representative meeting of the CDU NRW in Düsseldorf. The discussion as to whether “fuel prices should be one way or another” or whether domestic German air traffic should be restricted is fragmented. Incentives for investments in climate-neutral production should be set. The CDU * does not want to make politics with “prohibitions, renunciation and loss”, but with “innovation, impulses and ideas”. This also includes competitive corporate taxation. One should also not believe that politics can regulate every detail of the economy with regulations, said Laschet.

Armin Laschet wants to become Chancellor: “I will only be able to do this if we show unity”

E also announces that it will fight hard for the Chancellery *. “I want to be the next Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany,” he shouted. “I will only be able to do that if we show unity.” The political competitor must know who he is dealing with. He will fight with all his might to ensure that Germany is well managed even after Chancellor Angela Merkel *.

He stands “with great respect for this candidacy”. One of his goals: “The next Federal Chancellor must be a Chancellor who is Chancellor for East and West and North and South.” But he also needs to know where he comes from, what shaped him and which people have accompanied him on his way.

Laschet on the dependence on China in the procurement of masks: “That in the industrial country Germany, where we supposedly can do everything”

With regard to the shortage of masks at the beginning of the Corona * pandemic, Laschet warned of a dependency on China. “It must never happen again that we (…) are dependent on a foreign power for a piece of material.” And further: “That in the industrialized country of Germany, where we supposedly can do everything. And then China closes the market, and then everyone wrestles to get such fabrics, and you all know what the financial outlay involved in getting a plain and simple mask. “

The same applies in part to medical devices – even though Germany was once “the pharmacy of the world” that developed so many important drugs. It has to be like this again, demanded Laschet: “That we in Germany research, develop and ultimately also produce for the entire European Union and for the entire world.”

The North Rhine-Westphalian CDU chose Laschet as their top candidate for the federal election on Saturday. The CDU leader was elected to number one on the state list with 232 yes-votes. Two delegates voted no. This was announced by General Secretary Josef Hovenjürgen. The largest CDU regional association met for the first time since the beginning of the corona pandemic for a meeting in a hotel in Düsseldorf.